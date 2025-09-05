Cabinet meeting on disarmament: Atmosphere is 'reassuring,' Makki says

Just hours before Friday’s 3 p.m. Cabinet meeting, during which the Lebanese Army is expected to present its plan for the disarmament of militias — particularly Hezbollah — Administrative Development Minister Fadi Makki, the only Shiite minister not aligned with Amal and Hezbollah, said the political atmosphere was “reassuring” and that his colleagues were “impatient” to hear the details of the plan.

His comments came as Hezbollah and its allies continued to raise the threat of tensions or even confrontation, a warning hinted at by the group’s leader, Naim Qassem, on Aug. 15 if disarmament were imposed. Hezbollah’s opponents, meanwhile, have been calling for a swift handover of its arsenal.

Information obtained on Thursday by L’Orient-Le Jour indicated that ministers representing Hezbollah and Amal were considering walking out of the meeting as soon as the disarmament issue was raised.

Makki confirmed to Voice of Lebanon (100.5) that his colleagues intend to attend, noting the “impatience” of ministers Tamara Elzein and Yassine Jaber, close to Amal, and Mohammad Haidar and Rakan Nassereddine, of Hezbollah. Calling the pre-session mood “reassuring,” he said, “Everyone is aware of the magnitude of the responsibilities on their shoulders to allow the country to emerge from this crisis honorably,” stressing the need to satisfy all parties and preserve the prestige of the army and state institutions.

Makki is considered a “king minister,” a term in Lebanese political jargon referring to an independent Cabinet member who can grant or deny a camp veto power. During the formation of Nawaf Salam’s government last February, Salam and President Joseph Aoun insisted that the Amal-Hezbollah duo not monopolize Shiite representation, preventing them from questioning the Cabinet’s “sectarian legitimacy” by withdrawing their ministers in case of disagreement.

Makki said he could not predict the outcome of Friday’s session and noted it was premature to discuss alternative scenarios, calling the prioritization of agenda items a “detail left to the discretion” of Aoun and Salam. On Wednesday, the Grand Serail added four so-called “urgent” files to the Cabinet agenda, apparently as a way to justify the Amal-Hezbollah ministers’ participation.

A ‘definitive’ decision

Agriculture Minister Nizar Hani told Voice of All Lebanon (93.3) that “the government has made the decision to confiscate the weapons,” calling it “definitive.” As for the timeline, he said, “that falls to the army and will be discussed today.”

Hani added that “fear of repercussions is not limited to one party, but concerns all political forces, especially in the context of escalating Israeli aggressions.” He said Lebanon must balance the security plan with diplomatic action.

Commenting on recent visits by the commander of U.S. Army Central Command and U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus, Hani called for “also pressuring Israel to end its violations.” According to sources within the Trump administration cited by The New York Times, the United States has raised the threat of a “new Israeli military campaign” and potential cuts in aid to the Lebanese Army.