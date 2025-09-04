Resignation of shiite ministers: Haidar warns ‘no decision yet, but all options remain on the table’

BEIRUT — In an interview with the Russian news agency Sputnik, Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar stated that the ministers from Hezbollah and Amal will take part in the upcoming Cabinet session on the monopoly of arms, set for this Friday, without having made any prior decision about a possible withdrawal from the government.

A member of Hezbollah’s quota, Haidar assured that "there is currently no decision to withdraw from the government," while adding that "all options remain on the table" ahead of the crucial session to approve the army’s plan to disarm militias, including Hezbollah.

In the same interview, Haidar also warned that any decision imposed by force "would exacerbate the internal crisis" and provide a pretext for "foreign intervention." "The limitation of arms can only be achieved through a comprehensive defense strategy and increased support for the army," he said, adding that the fight against Israel should not become an internal conflict and that political disputes must "be resolved through dialogue."

Elections and reconstruction

Haidar and three other Shiite colleagues, Rakan Nasreddine (Health, Hezbollah), Tamara al-Zein (Environment, Amal), and Fadi Makki (Administrative Development, not affiliated with either Hezbollah or Amal,) decided to leave the last Cabinet session on Aug. 7 after the adoption of the American roadmap, which notably calls for the dismantling of Hezbollah’s arsenal by the end of the year.

The fifth Shiite minister, Yassine Jaber (Finance, Amal), was absent from the meeting due to travel, before publicly expressing support for restoring the State’s monopoly on arms.

Regarding the reconstruction of areas devastated by 13 months of war between Hezbollah and Israel — especially South Lebanon, the Bekaa, and Beirut’s southern suburbs — the minister indicated that "funds, though limited, will soon be sent to Lebanon," and that the government has already decided to start work with its own resources while awaiting possible international support.

In early August, the minister traveled to Iraq, where authorities indicated they had approved a series of support measures to assist Lebanon’s reconstruction, including a $20 million package.

In a study published during the winter, which does not take into account Israeli damages caused in 2025, the World Bank estimated the funds needed for reconstruction at $11 billion.

On Aug. 19, the finance minister announced that the government will allocate $335 million for the rehabilitation of infrastructure damaged in regions affected by the latest war between Hezbollah and Israel.

Among his other statements, the labor minister also confirmed that legislative elections will take place "on the scheduled date," that is, next spring, and that "any change to the electoral law is up to Parliament."

The Cabinet meeting scheduled for Friday comes against a backdrop of political talks aimed at easing tensions, as Hezbollah continues to refuse to hand over its weapons. Hezbollah, through its secretary general Sheikh Naim Qassem, had said it would "act as if the government’s decision [on disarmament] did not exist" and that ministers affiliated with the party could therefore not attend a government meeting solely to discuss it.

Since then, four items have been added to the Cabinet’s agenda, the result of an agreement between the Cabinet and the Hezbollah-Amal alliance to justify the ministers from both parties attending the meeting.

The November 27, 2024 cease-fire agreement and other earlier documents, such as U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, emphasize that Hezbollah must hand over its weapons throughout the territory and that the area south of the Litani River must be free of any armed presence except for the regular Lebanese armed forces and the UN Interim Force (UNIFIL).

Since the beginning of the truce, the army has dismantled hundreds of Hezbollah military structures in this area, in cooperation with the peacekeepers.