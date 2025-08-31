Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Berri: Yes to a 'calm and consensus-based dialogue' on weapons

“It is unacceptable to place the responsibility on the army,” warned the Speaker of Parliament, just days before the Cabinet meets to discuss the military’s plan for militia disarmament.

By Yara ABI AKL, 31 August 2025 22:32

Parliament SPeaker Nabih Berri, delivering his speech at Ain el-Tineh, on Aug.31, 2025. (Credit: Hassan Ibrahim/Lebanese Parliament)

This year, Nabih Berri’s annual political and media address to both allies and rivals carried unusual weight. On Aug. 31, 2025 — marking the 47th anniversary of Imam Moussa Sadr’s disappearance, the founder of the Amal Movement — the Speaker of Parliament addressed the nation not only as the de facto leader of the Amal–Hezbollah alliance, but also as a key interlocutor with Washington.In a tense political climate marked by growing polarization over the disarmament of Hezbollah, Berri’s remarks seemed intended, at least rhetorically, to dial down tensions. With the government having moved to restrict weapons exclusively to the state, the Speaker called for a “calm and consensus-based dialogue” to “discuss the fate of weapons,” while stressing that the army should not be dragged into any confrontation.This “initiative” was launched by...
