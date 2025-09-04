Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
As critical Cabinet session nears, Hezbollah raises stakes

The party, aiming to delay the presentation of the disarmament plan, threatens to suspend its cooperation with the army in the South.

L'OLJ / By Jeanine JALKH, 04 September 2025 12:08

As critical Cabinet session nears, Hezbollah raises stakes

A Hezbollah flag on the ruins of a building bombed by Israel, in Hermel, in November 2024. (Credit: Mohammad Yassin/L'Orient-Le Jour)

With a deadline that Hezbollah is increasingly afraid of approaching — the army's submission of its plan to disarm militias to the government on Friday — the party is showing its teeth. Through the media — especially via its Al-Manar channel and social networks — it has resorted to threats to try and stop the government from moving further toward monopolizing weapons.One of these intimidation tactics is to say the pro-Iranian party could "suspend its cooperation with the army south of the Litani" if the Cabinet endorses the army's plan.Note that, contrary to several officials' claims, the party has reportedly not cooperated much with the army or the United Nations Interim Force (UNIFIL) since the November cease-fire agreement, especially in locating and destroying arms depots. This was confirmed to L’Orient-Le Jour...
