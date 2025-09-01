Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
LEBANON'S FOODIE FINDS

Unusual cafes, burgers and sahlab ice cream: From Zgharta to Ehden, five culinary destinations to discover

From Zgharta and its surroundings, you may know its sacred nature, rivers, the Qannoubin Valley, its churches and millennia-old trees, but did you know where to find Asian flavors, a magnificent cinnamon-scented sahlab, and the essential, unbeatable kebbeh in all its forms?

By Rayanne TAWIL, 01 September 2025 14:58

From Zgharta to Ehden, make way for kebbeh, sahlab, and refreshing nature. (Credit: Photos by Rayanne Tawil/Montage by Jaimee Lee Haddad/L'Orient Today.)

Special portfolio

Lebanon's Foodie Finds
We traveled through this region, along roads that climb and disappear into the fog, to share with you our five favorites. These are not tourist stops, but unique and delicious getaways — though nature finds its way onto nearly every plate and the chill, even on summer nights, tingles your skin and whets your appetite.Bamboo – Asia on the Lebanese mapFrom the bustling streets of Bangkok and Delhi to the quieter roads of northern Lebanon, Bamboo brings the boldest flavors from distant Asia, with a touch of Mediterranean hospitality.Founded by Fouad Honein in Zgharta in 2017, Bamboo quickly became an essential spot across Lebanon for Asian fusion cuisine. With branches in Tripoli, Batroun, Jounieh, and a summer location in Ehden, it serves tasty Thai, Chinese, and Indian flavors with heart and warmth. The dynamite shrimps and butter chicken...
