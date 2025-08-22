It’s hard to believe we’re coming to the end of August already. I’ve reached that threshold now where part of me is longing for cooler weather while the other half of me is not yet ready for the summer festivities to end. Fortunately, though, I have a strong suspicion that the cultural buzz won’t be fading anytime soon, as evidenced below.

Have a good weekend!





While preparing for his performance at L’Orient-Le Jour’s festival this September, trumpet virtuoso Ibrahim Maalouf found time to sit with Zéna Zalzal to discuss – among many other things – the loss of Ziad Rahbani, being discovered by Quincy Jones, his father’s invention of the quarter-tone trumpet and the role of music in rebuilding Lebanon.









The season is far from over and there are plenty of celebrations still to be had. Ghadir Hamadi invites us to the quirky festivals and annual traditions that take place in villages across the country at this time of year, supporting local economies and encouraging the Lebanese diaspora to come home – who wouldn’t want to fly back for a dressed-up donkey race?









Have you heard of ‘Palestine 36’ yet? I’m sure it’ll be on everyone’s watchlist soon. Annemarie Jacir’s latest film, set in British-mandate Palestine, has been submitted for entry at next year’s Oscars. We took a look at what this “historical, intimate and political epic” is all about, while also casting a brief glance at Palestinian representation at the Oscars over the years.









This summer, Stéphanie Nassar has been treating fashion lovers to the legendary tales behind six couture collections that shaped fashion history. She’s covered the likes of Dior, Versace, and Alaia in previous weeks. But now it's time for the industry’s enfant terrible – J ean Paul Gaultier – and his iconic partnership with Madonna. Yes, we’re talking about THE cone bra.









In his first solo exhibition in Lebanon, Iranian artist Hoesin Shenavar depicts distorted bodies with swollen flesh. He says the characters represent a world where human beings are weighed down by “frenetic consumerism” and an “endless need to possess.” He also tells Nanette Ziadé-Ritter that he’s pleased “they’re being shown in a country where the public can recognize themselves” in his work!

Finally, if you’re still in need of inspiration for your weekend activities. I recommend having a little peruse of The Mym Agenda – a calendar packed with cultural events happening all over the Middle East.