EXHIBITION

Iranian artist Hossein Shenavar paints the void, and it is enormous

Distorted bodies, vivid colors, intense criticism: The painter exhibited at JAH Gallery turns flesh into a weapon to confront the absurdity of our era.

L'OLJ / By Nanette Ziadé-Ritter, 18 August 2025 15:21

Lire cet article en Français
Hossein Shenavar, mixed media on canvas, 170 x 250 cm, 2023. (Credit: Courtesy of the artist)

Barely over the threshold, at first glance, the scene is set. The eye is drawn by this distortion of flesh that teases ugliness yet captivates. This flabby, sprawling, deformed fleshly envelope defies all aesthetic standards, but is part of scenes that immediately challenge our views on identity, reflection and others.This is the gaping void of our current existence, swollen to the limit, which Iranian artist Hossein Shenavar explores in the canvases of his first solo exhibition in Lebanon, Swollen Void, at the JAH Gallery.An engaged galleryOpened three months ago in Clemenceau, JAH Gallery aims to devote itself to contemporary art from the Arab world. It organizes exhibitions, conducts in-depth archiving work, produces critical publications and pursues committed curatorial research. Another exhibition At Beiteddine Palace for an...
