Iranian artist Hossein Shenavar paints the void, and it is enormous

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Barely over the threshold, at first glance, the scene is set. The eye is drawn by this distortion of flesh that teases ugliness yet captivates. This flabby, sprawling, deformed fleshly envelope defies all aesthetic standards, but is part of scenes that immediately challenge our views on identity, reflection and others.This is the gaping void of our current existence, swollen to the limit, which Iranian artist Hossein Shenavar explores in the canvases of his first solo exhibition in Lebanon, Swollen Void, at the JAH Gallery.An engaged galleryOpened three months ago in Clemenceau, JAH Gallery aims to devote itself to contemporary art from the Arab world. It organizes exhibitions, conducts in-depth archiving work, produces critical publications and pursues committed curatorial research. Another exhibition At Beiteddine Palace for an...

Barely over the threshold, at first glance, the scene is set. The eye is drawn by this distortion of flesh that teases ugliness yet captivates. This flabby, sprawling, deformed fleshly envelope defies all aesthetic standards, but is part of scenes that immediately challenge our views on identity, reflection and others.This is the gaping void of our current existence, swollen to the limit, which Iranian artist Hossein Shenavar explores in the canvases of his first solo exhibition in Lebanon, Swollen Void, at the JAH Gallery.An engaged galleryOpened three months ago in Clemenceau, JAH Gallery aims to devote itself to contemporary art from the Arab world. It organizes exhibitions, conducts in-depth archiving work, produces critical publications and pursues committed curatorial research. Another exhibition At Beiteddine Palace for an...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in