The bra that shook pop culture: Inside Madonna and Gaultier’s iconic partnership
This summer, L’Orient-Le Jour invites you to revisit six legendary couture collections that, each in their own way, revolutionized the codes of the contemporary fashion sphere. For this sixth and final installment, it's impossible to overlook the iconic collection that united the destinies of the queen of pop and the rebellious godfather of French fashion.
Madonna and Jean Gaultier in Los Angeles in 1992. (Credit: Instagram account @madonna.)
Paris, October 1984. Under the dome of the Cirque d’Hiver, conversations buzz as the chandeliers cast their brilliance over old wooden chairs and tables. For the first time, a certain Jean-Paul Gaultier, still unknown to the general public, showcases his cone-bra, a sculptural and provocative piece.Over fifteen minutes of the runway show, the models radiate sensuality and confidence, enchanting an audience known for their stoicism. Subversion and humor intertwine in a show where everything teeters and fashion tilts thanks to the irreverence of fashion’s new enfant terrible.Beginnings of a geniusIn his Parisian suburb, a young boy sees the world through the uniforms, fabrics, and shapes that surround him. His name is Jean-Paul, son of a sailor and a hairdresser, growing up in a modest home where every daily detail becomes fuel for...
