Annemarie Jacir’s ‘Palestine 36’ brings a bold voice to the Oscars

BEIRUT — In 1936 Jerusalem, a young man named Yusuf walks the city’s ancient stones, where the echoes of revolt stir unrest all around. Torn between returning to his village and answering the call of an uncertain future, Yusuf becomes the heart of 'Palestine 36,' Annemarie Jacir’s powerful new film. Through his story, the Palestinian filmmaker brings to life a defining moment when hopes for independence clash with the harsh realities of history.

This powerful story has been chosen to carry the colors of Palestine at the Oscars, in the Best International Feature Film category. But the selection is only the first step: the Academy must still decide among submissions from across the world.

Its decision, expected on Jan. 16, 2026, will determine whether the film will take the final step toward nomination. In the meantime, it will have its world premiere on Sept. 5 at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival.

A year of fire and blood

Jacir sets her film in 1936, as British-mandate Palestine erupts in flames. Yusuf, a fictional figure but deeply rooted in reality, embodies a trapped generation: The arrival of Jewish refugees fleeing fascist Europe coincides with the rise of Palestinian aspirations for independence. Everything converges toward an inevitable confrontation, a prelude to a century's worth of division.

To bring this epic to life, Jacir assembled a cosmopolitan cast. Alongside Hiam Abbass (Paradise Now, Blade Runner 2049), Kamel al-Basha, and Saleh Bakri (Salt of This Sea), pillars of Palestinian cinema, are Yasmine al-Masri (Castlevania), Jeremy Irons, Tunisian actor Dhafer L’Abidine, Billy Howle, Liam Cunningham, and Robert Aramayo (Game of Thrones), as well as Syrian actor Jalal Altawil. Two young actors, Yafa Bakri and Karim Daoud Anaya, make promising debuts.

The production was entrusted to Ossama Bawardi and Azzam Fakhrildin, supported by Cat Villiers, Hani Farsi, Nils Åstrand, Olivier Barbier, Katrin Pors, Hamza Ali, and Elissa Pierre. French cinematographer Helene Louvart elevates the visuals, while composer Ben Frost weaves a score full of intensity and melancholy.

'An act of love and defiance'

“This film tells the story of people facing a force beyond them,” says Jacir. “'Palestine 36' was the most challenging adventure of my life. That this year of blood, violence, and death also led to a work woven from so many hands and hearts is, to me, an act of love and defiance.”

With sixteen films to her name, Jacir is one of the pioneers of Palestinian cinema. Her three previous features have already represented Palestine at the Oscars: "Salt of This Sea" (2008), the first Palestinian film directed by a woman and acclaimed at Cannes, "When I Saw You" (2012), honored in Berlin, and "Wajib" (2017), which won thirty-six prizes worldwide.

Beyond her filmography, Jacir is devoted to mentorship. Through her company Philistine Films, she supports other Arab filmmakers and prioritizes working with local crews. Based in Bethlehem, she co-founded Dar Jacir, an independent cultural space, and regularly serves on juries at the most prestigious festivals.

With "Palestine 36," Jacir delivers a historical, intimate, and political epic. A story that not only embodies the memory of a people but also reveals cinema’s ability to bear witness, to resist, and to transmit.

Palestine at the Oscars: A journey fraught with obstacles

Since 2003, Palestine has regularly submitted films in the Best International Feature Film category, asserting its place on the world cinema map despite diplomatic debates.

2003 – "Divine Intervention" (Yadon Ilaheyya) by Elia Suleiman: First attempt to participate. After controversy, the Academy accepted the film under the “Palestinian Authority” label.

2006 – "Paradise Now" by Hany Abu-Assad: first official nomination, but presented as from the “Palestinian Territories.” The film sparked heated debate in both Hollywood and Tel Aviv.

2013 – "Omar," by the same director: Second nomination, this time under the clear name of Palestine.

2010, 2013, 2017: Jacir represents Palestine with "Salt of This Sea," "When I Saw You," and "Wajib." Although praised by international critics, these films did not make it to the final nomination round.

2014, 2019, 2020: Other Palestinian filmmakers, such as Najwa Najjar ("Eyes of a Thief," "Between Heaven and Earth,")continue the effort.