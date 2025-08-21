Israel announces return of citizen held over a year in Lebanon

BEIRUT — The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Thursday that Israeli citizen Saleh Abou Hussein, who had been held in Lebanon for about a year, has returned to Israel following negotiations conducted with the help of the Red Cross.

Netanyahu's office welcomed his return, an Arab Israeli, calling it "a positive step and an encouraging sign for the future," according to a message posted on X. The prime minister's office did not provide details on the circumstances of Hussein's detention.

However, his lawyer told the Lebanese channel LBCI that he had been detained for "more than 13 months, for illegally crossing the border by mistake." "He tried to swim back, but got lost," she said. "There is no file on him before the military court and the Lebanese justice system," she added.

The topic of Israeli detainees in Lebanon hasn’t been discussed recently in talks about the cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah. However, the issue of Lebanese detainees held in Israel after the Israeli ground offensive is still being addressed. Their release is part of the plan by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack to enforce the truce.

Cross-border infiltrations of Israeli civilians into Lebanese territory are rare. Groups of ultranationalist settlers campaigning for the establishment of settlements entered South Lebanon several times during exchanges of fire, daily strikes and the Israeli ground invasion between September and November 2024.