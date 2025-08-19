In front of Barrack, Salam calls on US to 'assume its responsibilities and pressure Israel'

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, who met U.S. envoy Tom Barrack on Monday during Barrack's visit to Lebanon after the government's decision to disarm Hezbollah and other armed groups before the end of the year, stated that after this "step" taken by Lebanon, the United States must now "assume its responsibilities by pressuring Israel." At the end of the first stop of his series of meetings, at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, Barrack said that now that the cabinet had made a decision "that the Lebanese can be proud of," it was Israel’s turn to take a "step" to respect the terms of the cease-fire agreement that went into effect at the end of November 2024, after 13 months of war between Hezbollah and the Israeli army.

On Aug. 7, two days after approving the disarmament of Hezbollah and the militias by the end of the year, the government endorsed a "roadmap" presented by Barrack, which should gradually ensure the truce is respected, with Lebanon and Israel each taking one "step" at a time.

Salam said during his meeting at the Grand Serail with Barrack, accompanied by the deputy envoy for the Middle East, Morgan Ortagus, that the Trump administration must now "assume its responsibilities by pressuring Israel to stop its attacks, withdraw from the five points [still occupied in southern Lebanon] and release Lebanese prisoners."

He stated that the government’s decisions were made in the "national interest" and insisted on the priority of strengthening support for the army, "financially and materially," so that it can fulfill its assigned missions. Salam further stressed the importance of renewing the mandate of the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which, he said, plays a role in "consolidating stability" in the south and "supporting the army to extend state authority" south of the Litani River.

This statement from the prime minister regarding UNIFIL was made as the Associated Press reported during the day that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio signed a draft last week aimed at gradually reducing the U.N. deployment in southern Lebanon. Salam also called for the international community to announce the organization of a conference to support Lebanon’s reconstruction and economic recovery.

Berri: What Israeli commitments to uphold the truce?

Shortly before, Berri, an ally of Hezbollah, questioned the U.S. envoy about "Israel's commitment to respecting the cease-fire agreement and withdrawing from Lebanese territories up to internationally recognized borders." Israel’s adherence to the agreement was "the key to stability in Lebanon and the opportunity to launch the reconstruction process to enable the return of residents to their villages," according to a statement from the legislative chief's press office. After his meeting with Berri, Barrack said "everyone is moving in the right direction."

"What matters is achieving prosperity and peace for all," he said.

It was also on the theme of "peace and prosperity" that Barrack held his meeting with Aoun. From Baabda, he stated that "the return to peace and prosperity is near, and in the coming weeks, we will see great progress and the start of a plan for dialogue with all neighbors."

"The disarmament of Hezbollah is in the interest of the Shiites and not against them," said the U.S. envoy. He added that the reconstruction would take place "throughout Lebanon, not just in the south."

"The Lebanese government has taken the first step by committing to reclaiming the state's monopoly over arms, and it is now up to Israel to take a step in return," he said, noting that Washington has not submitted any specific proposal to Israel. "What we are doing is implementing an agreement that was violated. The American administration is not resorting to threats regarding Hezbollah’s disarmament. If the party refuses this decision, it will have lost an opportunity, because the choice of disarmament is the best way to return to prosperity."

Israel awaits 'concrete measures'

President Aoun told his American interlocutors that "what is needed today is for the other parties to commit to the contents" of the cease-fire agreement. According to a post on X, the president called on the international community, including the U.S. and France, to "further support the Lebanese Army and speed up the required international measures to launch the reconstruction process in the areas affected by Israeli attacks."