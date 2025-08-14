Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
HEZBOLLAH DISARMAMENT

Washington’s grip extends to aid for Lebanon

According to the roadmap the Cabinet adopted, the reconstruction aid conference would only take place at the final stage of disarmament.

L'OLJ / By Mounir YOUNES, 14 August 2025 12:07,

Washington’s grip extends to aid for Lebanon

Soldiers deployed in the southern suburbs of Beirut during a Hezbollah convoy on Aug. 7, 2025. (Credit: Ibrahim Amro/AFP)

Since November’s Israel-Hezbollah cease-fire, it was likely an open secret. But with the Cabinet adopting last week the “objectives” in the roadmap put forward by Tom Barrack, the U.S. envoy for Lebanon and Syria, Arab and international financial aid is now officially tied to the disarmament of the pro-Iran militia, rather than solely on an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).The objectives set out in the roadmap — once the disarmament process is underway — include the organization of an economic conference bringing together Lebanon’s main partners, to support the reconstruction of the national economy and “implementing President Trump’s vision of making Lebanon a prosperous and viable country.” This wording suggests that “Washington is not only steering the security and military process, but also the economic agenda — a...
