Washington’s grip extends to aid for Lebanon

Since November’s Israel-Hezbollah cease-fire, it was likely an open secret. But with the Cabinet adopting last week the “objectives” in the roadmap put forward by Tom Barrack, the U.S. envoy for Lebanon and Syria, Arab and international financial aid is now officially tied to the disarmament of the pro-Iran militia, rather than solely on an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).The objectives set out in the roadmap — once the disarmament process is underway — include the organization of an economic conference bringing together Lebanon’s main partners, to support the reconstruction of the national economy and “implementing President Trump’s vision of making Lebanon a prosperous and viable country.” This wording suggests that “Washington is not only steering the security and military process, but also...

