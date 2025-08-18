Tarek Mitri: If Israel does not respect American roadmap, we will no longer be bound to respect it

Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri said on Monday that Lebanon "will no longer be bound to respect" the roadmap presented by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack if the Israeli state continues its cease-fire violations and maintains a presence in southern Lebanon despite the truce reached in November.

"If Israel does not respect the American roadmap, we will no longer be bound to respect it," Mitri said in an interview with Al-Araby TV. "To this day we have not received any guarantees, but the United States' commitment requires pressure on Israel," he added, noting that these guarantees are "an essential condition for the implementation of the American roadmap presented by Tom Barrack."

He emphasized that "Lebanon and Hezbollah are respecting the cessation of hostilities, unlike Israel." Referring to the Lebanese authorities' decision to disarm the party, he said that "the Parliament gave the Lebanese army a deadline [to prepare a disarmament plan] without imposing a timetable."

Salam: No security without disarmament

His remarks come as U.S. envoy Tom Barrack toured Lebanese authorities on Monday, after their commitment to disarm militias in Lebanon, including Hezbollah. From Beirut, Barrack on Monday called on Tel Aviv to take a step in turn after the government of Nawaf Salam tasked the Lebanese Army at the beginning of August with preparing a plan to disarm the party. Reacting to his remarks, an Israeli political source told the Saudi pan-Arab channel al-Hadath that the Israeli state "will play its role when Lebanon takes concrete measures."

In this context, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam once again affirmed on Monday that the decision to give the Lebanese state a monopoly on arms has been made. "The decision to monopolize arms in the hands of the state has been made. Without this, there can be neither security nor stability, and without security or stability, there will be neither investment nor economic growth," he said at the Rachid Karameh International Fair in Tripoli, which he was visiting.