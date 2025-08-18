Nawaf Salam: Decisions in Lebanon are now made in Beirut, in Cabinet, and nowhere else

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Friday, during an interview with Al-Sharq Al-Awsat that was published on Sunday, that "decisions in Lebanon today are made in Beirut, in Cabinet, and nowhere else," and that they are "dictated neither by Tehran nor by Washington," as U.S. envoy Tom Barrack arrived in Beirut on Sunday evening.

In a wide-ranging, hour-long interview with the pan-Arab newspaper, Salam, who today stands as the leader of the sovereignist camp, also addressed the issue of Hezbollah supporters' demonstrations in the streets, threats directed toward him by supporters of the party and new relations with Syria and Saudi Arabia.

Accused of serving "Israeli-Saudi" interests or of being "Zionist" by the pro-Hezbollah press, Salam said: "Do I need certificates attesting to my patriotism? Do I need proof of my stances on Israel?"

"I am not asking them for apologies, but for them to stop. Because it's serious: it can set one street against another. And that's what I refuse. I am convinced that the majority of Lebanese are with me," he said.

"Let any Lebanese tell me what point of the roadmap discussed in Cabinet they do not accept. Is there anyone who doesn't want an international conference for reconstruction? I doubt it. Is there anyone who doesn't want a complete Israeli withdrawal? Is there anyone who doesn't want the return of the prisoners? Or the return of our people to their villages in the south? So why this outcry?" citing various points in the document.

The decision over war and peace

"The decision over war and peace, I can assure you, we have already reclaimed. That doesn't mean there are no weapons still outside the authority of the state. What matters to us is that all these weapons come under the authority of the state," he argued, explaining that this meant that "concretely, Lebanon is leaving the camp it has been in for decades."

"Bombastic formulas have been used, like saying there are four Arab capitals (Sanaa, Damascus, Baghdad, Beirut) controlled by Tehran. I believe that time is over. Lebanon's decision today is made in Beirut, in Cabinet, and nowhere else. It is dictated to us neither by Tehran nor Washington," he said, explaining that he conveyed this message to Ali Larijani, who was in Beirut last week.

The prime minister also stated that Lebanon was "supposed to have exited the military aspect" of the confrontation with Israel "since the adoption of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701," reaffirming Lebanon's commitment to the "Arab Peace Initiative," as defined at the Arab League summit in Beirut in 2002. This initiative calls for Israel's withdrawal from all occupied Palestinian territories, including the West Bank, Gaza and the Golan Heights, and the creation of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, in exchange for normalized relations with Arab countries.

'Dialogue with America so that it pressures Israel'

Regarding the continuous violation of Lebanese airspace by Israel and the near-daily bombings despite the cease-fire signed on Nov. 27, 2024, Salam said that "this requires more contacts with our Arab brothers, who are influential actors on the international stage. It also means intensifying exchanges and requests with our European friends so that they pressure Israel. And, of course, continuing the dialogue with America so that it plays its role of pressuring Israel."

Asked what he would request of U.S. envoy Tom Barrack in Beirut Monday, Salam replied: "If he wants to stick to his roadmap, he must ensure that Israel ceases its hostile operations and begins to withdraw from Lebanese territories, especially the five points mentioned in his document. He also indicated that the withdrawal would begin with three points, then two."

On the topic of internal economic reforms, Salam praised the two adopted bills on lifting banking secrecy and restructuring the sector, considering that they "pave the way to the central project: financial rebalancing ... which will allow for the restitution of deposits, starting with small savers."

"The idea of erasing deposits must be totally rejected. It is not on the table. Nevertheless, the Lebanese will not be able to immediately and fully recover their funds. This will be done progressively and within acceptable timelines, not over decades," he stated.