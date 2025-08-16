Nawaf Salam takes center stage against Hezbollah

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google For the past week, social media has been flooded with praise for Nawaf Salam. It was the prime minister — backed by President Joseph Aoun — who pushed the Cabinet to set a year-end deadline for Hezbollah’s disarmament and to endorse the goals of U.S. envoy Tom Barrack’s plan, which aligns with that objective.This move allowed the prime minister to establish himself as a leading figure in the effort to disarm Hezbollah, in line with the wishes of a large segment of public opinion and the international community. Salam has also managed to step out from the president’s shadow — a card he could play to satisfy his (potential) political ambitions, especially now that he has, unsurprisingly, become the number one adversary of Hezbollah’s popular base.From the Baabda podium, after the pivotal Aug. 5 Cabinet session, Salam responded to months of...

For the past week, social media has been flooded with praise for Nawaf Salam. It was the prime minister — backed by President Joseph Aoun — who pushed the Cabinet to set a year-end deadline for Hezbollah’s disarmament and to endorse the goals of U.S. envoy Tom Barrack’s plan, which aligns with that objective.This move allowed the prime minister to establish himself as a leading figure in the effort to disarm Hezbollah, in line with the wishes of a large segment of public opinion and the international community. Salam has also managed to step out from the president’s shadow — a card he could play to satisfy his (potential) political ambitions, especially now that he has, unsurprisingly, become the number one adversary of Hezbollah’s popular base.From the Baabda podium, after the pivotal Aug. 5 Cabinet session, Salam...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in