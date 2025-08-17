Monopoly on weapons: No one wants a confrontation with the Lebanese Army, Mitri says

Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri said Sunday in an interview with Al Jazeera that the government is working towards having only state authorities to control weapons, but disagreements remain on how to achieve the goal. He also urged avoiding “accusations of treason, intimidation and threats.”

His remarks followed a speech Friday by Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem, who escalated threats against Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s government, warning that Hezbollah was ready for confrontation if forced to disarm.

Mitri said all ministers agreed on the state’s monopoly over weapons, but differed on how to implement and manage the issue. He stressed that discussions were ongoing on how to approach Hezbollah’s disarmament, according to Al Jazeera. He added that the government wanted to safeguard civil peace and that no one sought a confrontation with the Lebanese Army, which is due to present its weapons control plan to Cabinet at the end of August.

Addressing the wider political debate, Mitri said, “We should instead discuss how to put an end to Israeli aggressions and avoid internal divisions.”

Qassem’s remarks Friday — in which he declared Hezbollah would not surrender its weapons and was prepared for confrontation if forced to do so — drew sharp reactions from across the political spectrum.

Seeking to temper the rhetoric, Hezbollah political council deputy chief Mahmoud Qomati said Saturday that the party was not “in an internal Lebanese confrontation,” but insisted that “the weapons of the resistance cannot be handed over during an occupation.”

At the beginning of August, Salam’s government adopted the roadmap of U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, which calls for the disarmament of armed groups, mainly Hezbollah, by the end of the year. The Israeli army, meanwhile, continues to occupy five hills in southern Lebanon and carries out near-daily strikes despite the cease-fire that took effect Nov. 27, 2024.

Iranian pressure

Mitri said implementation of the disarmament plan is hampered by both internal and external pressures. He noted that Iran is pushing for Hezbollah to retain its weapons, while Western countries are pressing for disarmament. He urged that Lebanon’s interests be safeguarded and called for wisdom in handling the issue.

He recalled that the previous government approved security arrangements under French and U.S. auspices on Nov. 27, 2024, to end the 13-month war between Hezbollah and Israel. Those measures, he said, were endorsed by all ministers, including Hezbollah and Amal representatives. Mitri added that the American roadmap recently adopted by the Cabinet reaffirmed the cessation of hostilities.