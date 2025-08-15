Rifi warns Hezbollah against 'repeating the threat of civil war'

Tripoli MP Ashraf Rifi warned Hezbollah against “resorting to threats of civil war” in a statement made in the wake of Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem's speech.

In a statement, he said: “Sheikh Naim Qassem’s party has brought occupation, humanitarian disaster, and economic collapse to Lebanon. Now, after its defeat, it threatens the state and Lebanese people, claims victimhood, and accuses the majority of betrayal.”

Rifi added: “Enough running away from responsibility. The only solution is: the state, the state and the state. We warn you — stop threatening civil war. It would be a catastrophe for everyone, especially for you, after alienating and harming all Lebanese communities.”

Abandoning allegiance to Iran

He called on Hezbollah to return to the nation and the state, and to abandon its allegiance to Iran, “which is now collapsing both internally and in every arena it has interfered in, clinging to an outdated illusion.”

The government announced earlier in August that it had approved the "objectives set out" by a U.S. proposal on how to disarm Hezbollah.

The proposal, often described as a "roadmap," was presented to Lebanon by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack in June, amid increasing domestic and international pressure on the Lebanese government to speed up the process of establishing an arms monopoly, on which sorely needed foreign financial support has been conditioned.

On Friday, Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem called on the Lebanese government to "come together to plan the response to the aggression and build the country, and not to submit to American-Israeli arrogance."

"Have you heard Netanyahu say that he wants Greater Israel?" he added, referring to comments made this week by the Israeli prime minister. "We hope that some Arab countries will remain silent instead of supporting the enemy in its strikes against the resistance."

The term "Greater Israel" alludes to biblical borders from the time of King Solomon, which supposedly encompass the West Bank but also parts of the territories located in neighboring countries, and which ultra-nationalist Israelis dream of occupying. In a speech this week, Benjamin Netanyahu said he was "very committed" to the vision of "Greater Israel."

“The government's decision on Aug. 5 deprives Lebanon, the resistance, and its people of defensive weapons in the midst of aggression ... and serves the Israeli project, whether it is aware of it or not,” Qassem said.

He said that “the resistance does not derive its legitimacy from the government” and held the ”Lebanese government entirely responsible for any discord that may arise,” stating that Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, its ally, had decided to delay any plans for demonstrations.