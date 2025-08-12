Debates, concerts, meetups: L'Orient-Le Jour launches its first festival in Beirut

Does diplomacy still serve any purpose? How can we continue to create when everything is being destroyed? Can change be measured? Is artificial intelligence our new religion? Can freedom simply be declared?

For the first time in its history, L’Orient-Le Jour is launching an open-air festival. On Sept. 12, 13, and 14, at the Beirut Hippodrome, three days of debates and celebrations will be open to the public to reflect on a world in total upheaval.

The debates will welcome multiple guests from diverse backgrounds: politicians, journalists, artists, activists, researchers, and you, our readers, invited to exchange and debate under Beirut's pine trees.

The festival will also welcome our guests of honor, former French President François Hollande and Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

The festival is also hosting a concert by Ibrahim Maalouf and the Trumpets of Michel-Ange. Tickets are available at retail outlets and on the Ticketing Box Office website here .

Openness

True to the mission of its founding fathers, L’Orient-Le Jour aims to be more than a written newspaper: it embodies a way of inhabiting the world, cultivating openness and critical thinking and representing "a certain idea of Lebanon."

"A wind of freedom" is also a moment of respite away from the outside world, with activities for all ages. Local circus school Cirquenciel will be present to keep your kids busy, while adults can delve into the tumultuous history of the Middle East through the major front pages of L’OLJ that have marked the past hundred years.

For this event, our most loyal readers will also be honored: two guided tours exclusively for our subscribers will be held in the streets of the capital, retracing the steps of L’Orient-Le Jour. From the former downtown offices to the Hamra building, you can embark on a unique stroll through the century. The departure and return will be at the Hippodrome. Invitations and registration by email.

Tawlet counters will also offer breaks throughout the festival: falafel, saj, shawarma and anything you need.

The full program:

Friday, Sept. 12

6 p.m. – Opening ceremony

Nayla de Freige, CEO of L’Orient-Le Jour. In French, with simultaneous English translation available. Free entry.

6:30 p.m. – Special guest François Hollande

L’OLJ welcomes the former French president. In French, with simultaneous English translation available. Free entry with prior registration here .

Saturday, Sept. 13

3 p.m. – Doors open

Come enjoy the Hippodrome and discover all our activities, both for young and old. L’Orient-Le Siècle exhibit – 100 years of front pages, dining and relaxation area, activities for children in partnership with Cirquenciel, and others. Free entry.

3 p.m. – Guided tour “In the Footsteps of L’Orient-Le Jour”

Tour around Beirut retracing the steps of an iconic daily newspaper. Departure and return at the Hippodrome. Duration: 90 minutes. In French only. Online pre-registration required. Reserved for subscribers. Invitations will be sent by email.

5 p.m. – Hashtag politics in the Middle East: What activism, what impact?

Panel with Lina Abou Akleh (activist, Palestine), Malek Khadrawi (journalist, Tunisia) and Wafa Moustafa (activist, Syria). In English, with simultaneous French translation available. Free entry.

6:30 p.m. – Creating under constraints: artists under surveillance

With Rita Hayek (actress, Lebanon).

In French, with simultaneous English translation available. Free entry.

8:30 p.m. – Concert “Ibrahim Maalouf and the Trumpets of Michel-Ange”

Tickets are available online and at Virgin Megastore outlets. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 14

3 p.m. – Doors open

Come enjoy the Hippodrome and discover all our activities, for both young and old! L’Orient-Le Siècle – 100 years of front pages exhibit, dining and relaxation area, children’s games... Free entry.

3 p.m. – Guided tour “In the Footsteps of L’OLJ”

Tour around Beirut retracing the steps of an iconic daily newspaper. Departure and return at the Hippodrome. Duration: 90 minutes. In French only. Online pre-registration required. Reserved for subscribers. Invitations will be sent by email.

3 p.m. – “Flash talk” with John Achkar followed by student debates

Student debates presented by Lebanese actor and comedian John Achkar. In partnership with Saint Joseph University of Beirut. In French only. Free entry.

5 p.m. – L’Orient Today with Kim Ghattas

Discussion with renowned journalist Kim Ghattas, columnist for The Atlantic and The Financial Times, author of Black Wave. Discussion in English. Free admission.

6 p.m. – Artificial intelligence, a new religion?

Panel with Craig Forman, Kristen Davis, and Fatima Abu Salem (professor at AUB, Lebanon). In English, with simultaneous French translation available. Free entry.

7:30 p.m. – Grand debate – special guest Nawaf Salam

L’Orient-Le Jour welcomes the Lebanese prime minister. In French, with simultaneous English translation available. Free entry with prior registration here .

8:30 p.m. – Closing ceremony

Nayla de Freige, CEO of L’Orient-Le Jour. In French, with simultaneous English translation available. Free entry.