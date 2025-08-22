L'Orient-Le Jour to host a rare open discussion with Nawaf Salam

Lebanon rarely sees such a direct exchange with a sitting prime minister. As part of the “Un vent de liberté” (Wind of Freedom) festival, L’Orient-Le Jour will host an exclusive live interview with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at the Beirut Hippodrome.

A Beirut native, Salam has served as a diplomat, jurist and academic. He led the International Court of Justice (ICJ) from February 2024 to January 2025 before resigning to head the Lebanese government under President Joseph Aoun’s new term. His appointment raised high expectations, with many viewing him as a symbol of reform and change after years of political deadlock.

More than six months into office, opinions on his tenure remain mixed. Some Lebanese are frustrated by what they see as slow progress, while others applaud his firm stance on Hezbollah’s arms. Following an early August announcement of a timetable to “guarantee the state’s monopoly on weapons,” Salam has assumed a strengthened political stature.

The discussion will cover disarmament, reforms, Israel and Syria, and other pressing issues — without complacency or taboo.

The event will be conducted in French, with simultaneous English translation. It will be followed by the festival’s closing ceremony, presided over by Nayla de Freige, CEO of L’Orient-Le Jour. Entry is free, but prior registration is required here.👈

Find all the details about the "Un vent de liberté" festival and explore the full program.👈