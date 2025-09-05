Sharpen the tongues: Students duel with words at L’Orient-Le Jour’s festival

Before words clash, humor takes the stage. At the Hippodrome, comedian John Achkar will set the tone. A former Jamhour student, graduate of USJ and now a rising figure in the local stand-up scene, he draws from Lebanese everyday life to craft spot-on stories.

After an international tour and two shows in Lebanon this summer, he is scheduled to perform at Paris’ Olympia on Oct. 6, 2025. But next Sunday, he will start the verbal sparring — not with his stand-up mic, but by opening another stage art: the oratory duel.

This feat too, is all about rhythm, presence and impact. Oratory duels turn debate into performance: It’s less about convincing the room with the accuracy of facts and more about captivating with the power of language. It’s an intellectual sport where an argument becomes a weapon, and the stage an arena.

Beginning at 3 p.m., four groups of students from the law, political science, literature, philosophy and technology faculties at USJ will compete. The topics, kept secret until the very last moment, will be revealed to them on site.

There will be two elimination rounds followed by a decisive final. Ultimately, a team of two winners will be selected by a jury consisting of Marie-Claude Najm Kobeh, dean of the faculty of law and political science at USJ, comedian John Achkar and Elie Fayad, co-editor-in-chief of L’Orient-Le Jour.

This will be an interlude that blends seriousness with levity, where the audience witnesses a clash that leaves no losers or casualties — only sharper minds.

Program:

3 p.m. – Opening and comedic introduction by John Achkar

3:15 p.m. – First round: Debates on initial topics

3:45 p.m. – Break / First jury deliberation

4 p.m. – Final: The two qualifying teams face off on a third topic

4:15 p.m. – Q&A with John Achkar

4:20 p.m. – Announcement of the winning team – Prize ceremony

Free admission. The full festival program is available on the L’Orient-Le Jour website.