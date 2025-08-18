François Hollande in Beirut for exclusive talk: Can the world be saved from chaos?

From Gaza to Ukraine, through Iran, Sudan and the global rise of populism, the world is accelerating at a dizzying pace, along with what remains of the rules and values forged in the last century. It is an opaque, almost indecipherable fog in which everyone tries to find their way, navigating to the frantic rhythm of real-time information — sometimes distorted — that rarely allows a full grasp of the changes underway.

In this turbulent context, L’Orient-Le Jour takes a pause.

Former French president (2012-2017) François Hollande will be the guest of the editorial team for an exclusive meeting on Friday, September 12 at 6:30 p.m. on the occasion of the "Un vent de liberté" festival at the Beirut Hippodrome.

Can the liberal order still be saved? What kind of West will emerge after the Gaza war? What will tomorrow’s world look like? The author of "Bouleversements: Pour comprendre le nouvel ordre mondial" (Upheaval: Understanding the New World Order, Stock, 2022) will analyze the driving forces of an international stage ruled by the law of the strong. Notably, regarding Gaza, he told L'Orient-Le Jour in March 2024 that Netanyahu must "stop."

The discussion will be held in French, with simultaneous English translation available. It will be preceded by the festival’s opening ceremony, presided over by Nayla de Freige, CEO of L’Orient-Le Jour. Entry is free, subject to availability. Advance registration is required. Click here to register.👈

Find all the details about the "Un vent de liberté" festival and explore the full program.👈