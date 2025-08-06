Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

GOURMET SELECTIONS

Unusual coffee stop, burgers, and ashta ice cream: Koura in five culinary destinations to discover

Far from the bustle of the coast, this region of North Lebanon slowly reveals itself and is discovered. We explored it, on a gourmet stroll, for you.

By Rayanne TAWIL, 06 August 2025 15:42,

Unusual coffee stop, burgers, and ashta ice cream: Koura in five culinary destinations to discover

All the flavors of crayfish in five places. (Credit: R.T.)

From the Koura region, you probably know the endless olive groves and the humble stone chapels. But do you know where to find an unlikely café, ice cream with a childhood flavor, or ultra-tender manakish? L’Orient Today traveled this region, its sun-drenched roads, and its villages still living to the rhythm of the harvests, to share with you five addresses. These are not tourist stops, but gourmet stages, where the man’oushe is piping hot, the vegetables fresh, the falafels crispy and the ice cream creamy.Crop, 'from farm to table'Hidden in the quiet hills of Ras Maska, Crop LB is a real gem serving farm-to-table products. Here, it is more than a concept — it's almost a philosophy. The restaurant grows its own vegetables and herbs on-site and even produces its own halloumi cheese, bringing the aroma of the land directly to...
From the Koura region, you probably know the endless olive groves and the humble stone chapels. But do you know where to find an unlikely café, ice cream with a childhood flavor, or ultra-tender manakish? L’Orient Today traveled this region, its sun-drenched roads, and its villages still living to the rhythm of the harvests, to share with you five addresses. These are not tourist stops, but gourmet stages, where the man’oushe is piping hot, the vegetables fresh, the falafels crispy and the ice cream creamy.Crop, 'from farm to table'Hidden in the quiet hills of Ras Maska, Crop LB is a real gem serving farm-to-table products. Here, it is more than a concept — it's almost a philosophy. The restaurant grows its own vegetables and herbs on-site and even produces its own halloumi cheese, bringing the aroma of the land...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top