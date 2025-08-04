Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
BEIRUT PORT EXPLOSION

What caused the Aug. 4 explosion? Remaining theories for a case still unsolved

To this day, no evidence has clarified the cause of the fire that set off the detonation. Data, analysis, unanswered questions: Here’s what we know so far.

L'OLJ / By Stéphanie KHOURI, 04 August 2025 10:19

What caused the Aug. 4 explosion? Remaining theories for a case still unsolved

(Credit: Jaimee Lee Haddad)

On Aug. 4, 2020, at 6:08 p.m., one of the most powerful non-nuclear explosions in modern history destroyed the Lebanese capital, killing about 235 people and injuring thousands.What happened on Aug. 4, 2020?The first details emerge in the hours after the blast. The explosion was caused by a fire that set off the detonation of hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate stored dangerously at the port of Beirut.The involvement of Lebanon's political class quickly transforms the case into a state crime. From former President Michel Aoun to Prime Minister Hassan Diab, top officials had been informed of the danger. Recalling the tragedy The sound of that day, one impossible to describe Over the years, revelations have exposed the complex network of responsibility related to the shipment of fertilizer, which is also used as an...
