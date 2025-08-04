What caused the Aug. 4 explosion? Remaining theories for a case still unsolved

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google On Aug. 4, 2020, at 6:08 p.m., one of the most powerful non-nuclear explosions in modern history destroyed the Lebanese capital, killing about 235 people and injuring thousands.What happened on Aug. 4, 2020?The first details emerge in the hours after the blast. The explosion was caused by a fire that set off the detonation of hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate stored dangerously at the port of Beirut.The involvement of Lebanon's political class quickly transforms the case into a state crime. From former President Michel Aoun to Prime Minister Hassan Diab, top officials had been informed of the danger. Recalling the tragedy The sound of that day, one impossible to describe Over the years, revelations have exposed the complex network of responsibility related to the shipment of fertilizer, which is also used as an...

On Aug. 4, 2020, at 6:08 p.m., one of the most powerful non-nuclear explosions in modern history destroyed the Lebanese capital, killing about 235 people and injuring thousands.What happened on Aug. 4, 2020?The first details emerge in the hours after the blast. The explosion was caused by a fire that set off the detonation of hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate stored dangerously at the port of Beirut.The involvement of Lebanon's political class quickly transforms the case into a state crime. From former President Michel Aoun to Prime Minister Hassan Diab, top officials had been informed of the danger. Recalling the tragedy The sound of that day, one impossible to describe Over the years, revelations have exposed the complex network of responsibility related to the shipment of fertilizer, which is also used as an...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in