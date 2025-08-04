Beirut port truth will be revealed, regardless of the rank of those involved: Aoun

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Monday, on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the double explosion of Aug. 4, 2020 at the Beirut port, that the Lebanese state and “all its institutions” are committed to uncovering the truth about the disaster, “regardless of the obstacles and no matter the rank of those involved.”

"Justice knows no exceptions, and the law applies to everyone without distinction," he wrote in a statement.

The investigation led by investigative judge Tarek Bitar was relaunched last January after two years of political and judicial roadblocks. Since taking charge of the case, Bitar has been the target of numerous lawsuits and requests for his dismissal from former ministers and former or current judicial and military officials who have been charged with negligence or professional misconduct, particularly regarding the unloading and years-long storage of ammonium nitrate that caused the explosion. In recent months, Judge Bitar summoned several of these figures, including former top prosecutor Ghassan Oueidate, who did not attend the hearing.

"Today, five years after this tragedy, we stand before the souls of the martyrs, before the wounded and their families, and before all Lebanese to affirm that justice will not die, and that those responsible will be held accountable," Aoun added, noting that this case is an “absolute priority” of his term.

"We are working, by all available means, to ensure the investigation continues with transparency and integrity, and will continue to put pressure on all parties concerned so that all responsible are brought to justice, whatever their status or affiliation," the head of state insisted. He also recalled the “remarkable solidarity” that was shown after the double explosion, when hundreds of people came to Beirut to help clear debris and support the victims and the injured. "This spirit of solidarity will guide us to justice and to the rebuilding of our country on foundations of justice, transparency and accountability,” he concluded.

The double explosion at the port of Beirut killed at least 235 people, injured thousands more and destroyed entire neighborhoods of the Lebanese capital.