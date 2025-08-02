The Aug. 4 investigation: A firm pursuit of justice meets political roadblocks

The port of Beirut, after the double explosion of August 4, 2020. (Credit: Matthieu Karam/L'Orient-Le Jour)
After two years of political and judicial obstacles, the investigation into the Aug. 4, 2020 double explosion at the Beirut port, led by investigating judge Tarek Bitar of the Court of Justice, was relaunched last January. This coincided almost exactly with the arrival of a new executive power, which immediately displayed a desire to break with impunity and prioritized resuming the probes.Since then, Judge Bitar has finally been able to question around fifteen high-ranking political, security, and judicial officials implicated in the case. Among them, however, were former prosecutor at the Court of Cassation Ghassan Oueidate and Amal Movement MP Ghazi Zeaiter, who did not appear for questioning — though the latter did send his lawyer in his place. Still, despite this renewed momentum, it’s clear that the long-awaited indictment won’t...
