Egyptian PM pledges support for Lebanese security and south reconstruction in meeting with Salam

BEIRUT — Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi directed full support for Lebanon, including reconstruction in the South, and called on Israel to “withdraw from the five points” it occupies in the area, during a joint press conference in Cairo with his Lebanese counterpart Nawaf Salam, the state-run National News Agency reported Sunday.

Madbouly emphasized Egypt's “support for everything the Lebanese government is doing to maintain Lebanon’s security."

Despite the cease-fire implemented in Lebanon, the Israeli army continues striking the South and occupies at least six positions in Lebanese territory. Israel claims to target Hezbollah fighters and infrastructures, as it presses — alongside the United States — for the party's disarmament. Hezbollah refuses to fully disarm while Lebanon is under Israeli fire.

As pressure mounts on the Lebanese authorities to accelerate the disarmament and for Beirut to start negotiating with Israel, the head of the Egyptian intelligence was in Lebanon last week, where he held discussions with the president Joseph Aoun and Salam.

Following his talks with Madbouly, Salam said, “We discussed issues that touch the core of our citizens’ lives and signed a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding that reflect our cooperation."

On his part, Madbouly noted that “the meetings of the joint higher committee between Egypt and Lebanon were held after six years since the ninth session in Beirut, and 15 memoranda of understanding were signed between the two countries.” He also noted that trade between Egypt and Lebanon “reached one billion dollars until 2024."

He also announced plans for “an upcoming visit to Beirut with a number of ministers next month.”

'Current circumstances offer a chance for Arab and international cooperation on Lebanon'

Earlier in the day, Salam had also met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Ati to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments, particularly following the Gaza cease-fire and the Sharm al-Sheikh Summit.

In mid-October, U.S. President Donald Trump and Sissi co-chaired the peace conference in Egypt, where the Gaza cease-fire agreement was also signed by Qatari and Turkish mediators.

Salam described the current circumstances as an “opportunity to launch a new phase of Arab and international cooperation to support stability in Lebanon” and praised “Egypt’s pivotal role in consolidating the Gaza cease-fire and sponsoring regional efforts for stability.”

Abdel Ati reiterated Egypt’s firm support for “Lebanon’s sovereignty and national unity, extending state authority over all its territories, and halting repeated Israeli aggressions,” emphasizing the full and non-selective implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701.

Under the November 2024 cease-fire that ended more than a year of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, Lebanon agreed that only state security forces should bear arms in the country. That would mean fully disarming Hezbollah. Since then, Lebanon has been under pressure from the U.S., Saudi Arabia and Hezbollah's domestic rivals to disarm the group.

The Cairo meetings come amid international pressure on Lebanon to advance the disarmament of Hezbollah and other militias. U.S. emissaries Tom Barrack and Morgan Ortagus have urged Lebanon to accelerate these efforts and resume negotiations with Israel.

On Saturday, Barrack warned Lebanese leaders that Lebanon “has no more time” to secure state control over weapons and resolve border issues with Israel.