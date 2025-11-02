Tom Barrack: Lebanon will risk 10,000 more lives to not have a conversation with Israel

The American ambassador to Turkey and special envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack, on stage during the 21st Manama Dialogue organized by IISS in Bahrain, on Nov. 1, 2025. (Credit: Laure-Maïssa Farjallah/L'Orient-Le Jour)
American envoy Tom Barrack once again raised his tone Saturday, urging Lebanese leaders to negotiate with Israel over their shared border and to establish the state’s monopoly on arms.Barrack, during a Q&A session at the Manama Forum (IISS Manama Dialogue 2025), called for Lebanon to initiate direct negotiations with Israel: "Every Lebanese I talk to, besides Hezbollah, wants an end to this. So end it with somebody who can end it. America can't do it. Israel can do it."Barrack’s comments come as talk of a new Israeli offensive in Lebanon continues, should the Lebanese state fail to assert its control over weapons and begin direct negotiations — something the envoy had hinted at in a lengthy message on Oct. 20.For the U.S. envoy, who later spoke to several media outlets, including L’Orient-Le Jour, the region — and...
American envoy Tom Barrack once again raised his tone Saturday, urging Lebanese leaders to negotiate with Israel over their shared border and to establish the state’s monopoly on arms.Barrack, during a Q&A session at the Manama Forum (IISS Manama Dialogue 2025), called for Lebanon to initiate direct negotiations with Israel: "Every Lebanese I talk to, besides Hezbollah, wants an end to this. So end it with somebody who can end it. America can't do it. Israel can do it."Barrack’s comments come as talk of a new Israeli offensive in Lebanon continues, should the Lebanese state fail to assert its control over weapons and begin direct negotiations — something the envoy had hinted at in a lengthy message on Oct. 20.For the U.S. envoy, who later spoke to several media outlets, including L’Orient-Le Jour, the region —...