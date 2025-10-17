Incident at Beirut airport and leaked passports: The latest on Shaibani's visit to Lebanon

Syrian Foreign Minister Assaad al-Shaibani (center) is accompanied by his Lebanese counterpart Joe Rajji (left) upon his arrival for a meeting with the Lebanese Prime Minister in Beirut, on Oct. 10, 2025. (Photo: Joseph Eid/AFP)
Did Syrian Minister Assaad al-Shaibani's visit last Friday to Lebanon involve an altercation at Beirut Airport? Were the passports of his accompanying delegation really leaked upon their arrival? This visit, the first by a high-ranking Syrian official to Lebanon after the fall of the Assad regime on Dec. 8, 2024, sparked several controversies on social media amid ongoing political tensions.Journalists allied with Hezbollah circulated reports as soon as Shaibani arrived in Beirut stating that his Syrian bodyguards allegedly assaulted a Lebanese security official who had requested to scan their bags. Additionally, some reports, widely shared on social media, claimed that a Syrian delegation, which arrived in Lebanon by land to welcome the minister at Beirut airport, sought to bring its weapons into the airport.Abdallah Kameh, a...
