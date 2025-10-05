FL target Qassem after his remarks on diaspora voting and sovereignty

BEIRUT — The Lebanese Forces (LF) responded Sunday in a statement to the latest speech by Hezbollah's deputy secretary-general, Naim Qassem, regarding the diaspora vote in the 2026 parliamentary elections.

They called on Hezbollah to respect the government's decision on disarmament, which "represents a step toward strengthening sovereignty."

"Sheikh Naim raised the issue of the electoral law, questioning equality and justice, and rejecting what he described as tailor-made laws. But since he is talking about equality, we ask him: Where is the equality between the resident voter and the expatriate voter, when you cling to the 16th district?" the statement said.

"The Lebanese Constitution guarantees equality between Lebanese citizens, whether residents or expatriates. To uphold this equality, the current law must be amended to remove Article 112, so that every expatriate can vote in their town of origin. Don't you want your own children, who were forced to emigrate due to your failed policies, to return to their country, even if only to vote?" the LF asked.

In a speech Saturday, Qassem stated that "there is already an electoral law, but they [those opposed to Hezbollah] want to choose a tailor-made text that would allow them to win," remarks that come as the debate over the electoral law continues to divide the political class.

Hezbollah's opponents are calling for an amendment to the 2017 law to allow expatriates to vote for all 128 MPs of the country.

Hezbollah wants to keep Article 112 as is, which limits diaspora representation to only six MPs. Hezbollah's top official also said Saturday that "the government must address the central issues, starting with the restoration of its sovereignty," placing responsibility on Nawaf Salam's government—amid fraught relations—"to put reconstruction at the top of its priorities."

"You say that Amal and yourselves cannot campaign in many countries, and therefore you reject the principle of allowing expatriates to vote for all 128 MPs. How then will you run campaigns, nominate candidates, and vote for the six MPs representing the 16th district?" the statement continued. The LF also accused Qassem of "inventing illogical pretexts to justify his fear of the expatriate vote."

Sovereignty and disarmament

Samir Geagea's party went on to address the issue of Hezbollah's disarmament, as the party continues to refuse to hand over its weapons in accordance with the government's decision.

"You talk about sovereignty and the government's role in preserving it. We ask you to respect the Aug. 5 government decision [on the handover of the party's arsenal), which represents a step toward strengthening sovereignty," the statement said.

The LF also stated that "a state that does not have a monopoly on violence within its territory is not a normal state. Let's start there before talking about reforms, the economy, and reconstruction."

They also stressed that "no one is prepared to help Lebanon until the issue of weapons is resolved and the state regains its ability to make strategic decisions."

LF finally called on the Hezbollah leader to "respect the decisions of the Lebanese state and international resolutions." "When will you place the interests of your people above those of Iran? When will you understand that your only salvation lies in a strong, unified state, and not in a mini-state incapable of protecting itself at even the most basic level?" the party added.

Salam's government is expected to meet Monday to hear from Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal, who is set to provide an initial assessment of the military institution's actions regarding the monopoly over weapons.