Tehran reveals 'sensitive information on Israeli nuclear program'

Iranian Intelligence Minister Ismaeil Khatib said Wednesday that Iranian intelligence obtained sensitive information on Israeli nuclear sites and scientists, including details of weapons programs and personnel, according to remarks broadcast on state television.

Khatib told a press conference in Tehran that he was “revealing sensitive information and documents obtained by Iranian intelligence on Israeli sites and scientists,” which he described as “strategic and sensitive.”

The state-run IRNA news agency recalled that Iranian television had already reported in June that such documents had been obtained, but said at the time their contents would be disclosed later because of the difficulties in transferring them into the country.

According to that report, “the information was collected during a secret operation” and included a large volume of documents, images and videos.

Nuclear tensions have long been a flashpoint between Iran and Israel. Israel has assassinated numerous Iranian nuclear scientists and, in June, launched strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, sparking a 12-day proxy war of missile fire between the two.

Iran’s nuclear program — which Tehran insists is for peaceful purposes — has drawn suspicions of weapons development, scrutiny from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and multiple rounds of international sanctions.

“This trove brought into the country includes millions of pages of various and highly valuable information on the Zionist regime,” Khatib said, claiming it covered “past and current weapons programs,” efforts to modernize old nuclear weapons, and alleged joint projects with the United States and European countries.

He also said it contained information on Israel’s nuclear arsenal, including its administrative structure and personnel.

Khatib said the documents list researchers, scientists and administrative directors — including Americans and Europeans — along with factory addresses, companies and collaborators. “We managed to identify no fewer than 189 Israeli nuclear and military experts,” he said, adding that “sensitive military sites were hit by Iranian missiles” during the June conflict.

As evidence, Khatib showed videos that he said depicted Israeli nuclear sites, military experts and IAEA Director Rafael Grossi, whom Tehran accuses of playing a role in the June strikes.

He further alleged that “nuclear agencies, military institutions and ordinary citizens” in Israel cooperated with Iranian intelligence, either for money or out of opposition to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

“I say to this corrupt individual [Netanyahu] that instead of targeting Iran, he should focus on the living conditions of his own employees, who have fully cooperated with us and continue to do so,” Khatib said.