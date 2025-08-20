Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
In Iran, reformers’ calls to abandon nuclear enrichment spark uproar

Iran’s Reform Front set out its demands in the form of a roadmap.

L'OLJ / By Tatiana KROTOFF, 20 August 2025 15:37

Lire cet article en Français
In Iran, reformers’ calls to abandon nuclear enrichment spark uproar

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, successor to the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Khomeini. (Credit: AFP)

On Sunday, Aug. 17, the progressive political coalition issued a direct appeal to Iranian officials to “restore national trust.” The statement takes the form of a roadmap that outlines key reforms the Iranian government could pursue to achieve that goal. Its central demand is the gradual abandonment of nuclear enrichment on Iranian soil through direct negotiations with the United States, in exchange for significant relief from sanctions weighing on Iran’s economy.The bold proposal came more than two months after Israel’s intense military campaign against the country’s nuclear facilities, from June 13 to 24. “It is time to make big decisions,” the text stressed in the reformist daily Ham-mihan. Dive deeper Iran nuclear program: What is the ‘snapback’ mechanism? End of international isolation“This declaration falls in line with the...
