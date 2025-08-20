In Iran, reformers’ calls to abandon nuclear enrichment spark uproar

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, successor to the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Khomeini. (Credit: AFP)
On Sunday, Aug. 17, the progressive political coalition issued a direct appeal to Iranian officials to “restore national trust.” The statement takes the form of a roadmap that outlines key reforms the Iranian government could pursue to achieve that goal. Its central demand is the gradual abandonment of nuclear enrichment on Iranian soil through direct negotiations with the United States, in exchange for significant relief from sanctions weighing on Iran’s economy.The bold proposal came more than two months after Israel’s intense military campaign against the country’s nuclear facilities, from June 13 to 24. “It is time to make big decisions,” the text stressed in the reformist daily Ham-mihan. Dive deeper Iran nuclear program: What is the ‘snapback’ mechanism? End of international isolation“This declaration falls in line with the...
On Sunday, Aug. 17, the progressive political coalition issued a direct appeal to Iranian officials to “restore national trust.” The statement takes the form of a roadmap that outlines key reforms the Iranian government could pursue to achieve that goal. Its central demand is the gradual abandonment of nuclear enrichment on Iranian soil through direct negotiations with the United States, in exchange for significant relief from sanctions weighing on Iran’s economy.The bold proposal came more than two months after Israel’s intense military campaign against the country’s nuclear facilities, from June 13 to 24. “It is time to make big decisions,” the text stressed in the reformist daily Ham-mihan. Dive deeper Iran nuclear program: What is the ‘snapback’ mechanism? End of international isolation“This declaration...
You have reached your article limit
Bring clarity to every conversation this summer!
Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year.