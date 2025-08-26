Facing Western pressure, Iran continues to show its teeth

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google "Insoluble." That is how Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei described the current situation between his country and the United States on Sunday. Since Washington participated in the Israeli operation "Rising Lion," which targeted Iranian nuclear facilities last June, Tehran has entrenched itself behind increasingly belligerent rhetoric and a hardened stance on the nuclear issue. With little to boast of besides showing its teeth, Iranian First Vice Minister Mohammad Reza Aref even warned on Monday, Aug. 18, that the Islamic Republic was ready for a new war with Israel.Talks at a standstillThe supreme leader's comment came on the eve of a meeting between Iran's deputy foreign ministers and those of the European signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in an attempt to revive...

"Insoluble." That is how Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei described the current situation between his country and the United States on Sunday. Since Washington participated in the Israeli operation "Rising Lion," which targeted Iranian nuclear facilities last June, Tehran has entrenched itself behind increasingly belligerent rhetoric and a hardened stance on the nuclear issue. With little to boast of besides showing its teeth, Iranian First Vice Minister Mohammad Reza Aref even warned on Monday, Aug. 18, that the Islamic Republic was ready for a new war with Israel.Talks at a standstillThe supreme leader's comment came on the eve of a meeting between Iran's deputy foreign ministers and those of the European signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in an attempt to revive...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in