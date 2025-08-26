Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
IRANIAN NUCLEAR PROGRAM

Facing Western pressure, Iran continues to show its teeth

Iran has less than a week left to reach a nuclear agreement with the United States before the deadline set by the Europeans.

L'OLJ / By Tatiana KROTOFF, 26 August 2025 14:37

A person walks past a mural on the former U.S. embassy in Tehran, on April 8, 2025. (Credit: Atta Kenare/AFP)

"Insoluble." That is how Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei described the current situation between his country and the United States on Sunday. Since Washington participated in the Israeli operation "Rising Lion," which targeted Iranian nuclear facilities last June, Tehran has entrenched itself behind increasingly belligerent rhetoric and a hardened stance on the nuclear issue. With little to boast of besides showing its teeth, Iranian First Vice Minister Mohammad Reza Aref even warned on Monday, Aug. 18, that the Islamic Republic was ready for a new war with Israel.Talks at a standstillThe supreme leader's comment came on the eve of a meeting between Iran's deputy foreign ministers and those of the European signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in an attempt to revive...
