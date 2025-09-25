'Lebanon is on track': In New York, Joseph Aoun urges diaspora to invest and vote

BEIRUT — President Joseph Aoun on Wednesday urged the diaspora to invest in Lebanon and engage politically, asserting the country is "on track" and "not bankrupt," at a reception in his honor at New York’s Union League Club, on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

"Despite all the crises Lebanon has faced from 2019 until now, Lebanon has stayed on its feet. Why? Because you have never forgotten Lebanon," he said, praising the role played by Lebanese abroad during recent crises, from the economic crisis to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Beirut port explosions, and the latest war between Hezbollah and Israel.

"You have not lost hope in Lebanon and Lebanon has not lost hope in you," he added.

The head of state highlighted several Lebanese government "achievements," mentioning in particular the approval of a budget "within constitutional deadlines" and judicial and diplomatic appointments. "The road is still long, but we are continuing," he insisted.

Aoun also emphasized the return of confidence in the country, noting that "in July and August, 1.7 million people visited Lebanon, a first since 2018."

'Corruption cases are beginning to be addressed'

On major national issues, he reaffirmed his determination to "close the case of the port, a wound that is still bleeding," and to pursue the fight against corruption.

"Corruption cases are beginning to be addressed. Cases that were considered off-limits are no longer so," he said, before adding: "Proof of this is that people who were considered untouchable have gone to prison." "The country is on track," the president insisted.

Speaking directly to the diaspora, he called for support for economic recovery through investments: "With your investments, you can get Lebanon back on its feet." "Lebanon is not bankrupt," he assured.

Finally, he urged Lebanese abroad to fully play their political role by participating in the legislative elections. "The elections must be held on time. Vote according to your convictions. It is your duty. Your vote is a hope for a better future," he said, calling for "massive participation, whatever the circumstances."

This is the second time since his arrival in New York for his first participation in the United Nations General Assembly since becoming president that the head of state has met with the Lebanese diaspora. On Sunday, he attended mass at the Maronite Cathedral of Our Lady of Lebanon in Brooklyn, before addressing Lebanese who came to meet him.

"Lebanon does not bend and remains standing despite all challenges, even after the latest war," he said. Don't forget Lebanon and keep faith in it."