US Treasury arrives in Beirut, targeting Hezbollah's funds

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google A delegation from the U.S. Department of the Treasury is set to begin a series of meetings with various government officials and banking authorities to monitor the implementation of measures related to this issue, L'Orient-Le Jour learned.A delegation from the U.S. Department of the Treasury is currently in Lebanon, where it will begin a series of meetings with officials from Banque du Liban (BDL), commercial banks, and various government representatives. The aim is to track the implementation of measures aimed at combating Hezbollah’s financing, L'Orient-Le Jour learned from sources close to the matter.According to the U.S. Treasury, Hezbollah is currently receiving nearly $60 million per month — a figure echoed by U.S. Middle East envoy Tom Barrack during an interview with Sky News. If this estimate proves accurate, the U.S....

A delegation from the U.S. Department of the Treasury is set to begin a series of meetings with various government officials and banking authorities to monitor the implementation of measures related to this issue, L'Orient-Le Jour learned.A delegation from the U.S. Department of the Treasury is currently in Lebanon, where it will begin a series of meetings with officials from Banque du Liban (BDL), commercial banks, and various government representatives. The aim is to track the implementation of measures aimed at combating Hezbollah’s financing, L'Orient-Le Jour learned from sources close to the matter.According to the U.S. Treasury, Hezbollah is currently receiving nearly $60 million per month — a figure echoed by U.S. Middle East envoy Tom Barrack during an interview with Sky News. If this estimate proves accurate, the...

You have reached your article limit Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special! Fall offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months. Already have an account? Log in