US Treasury arrives in Beirut, targeting Hezbollah's funds

Passersby inspect the damage at the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a branch of the al-Qard al-Hassan financial group in the southern Lebanese city of Sour, on Oct. 21, 2024. (Credit: Bilal Kashmar/AFP)
A delegation from the U.S. Department of the Treasury is set to begin a series of meetings with various government officials and banking authorities to monitor the implementation of measures related to this issue, L'Orient-Le Jour learned.A delegation from the U.S. Department of the Treasury is currently in Lebanon, where it will begin a series of meetings with officials from Banque du Liban (BDL), commercial banks, and various government representatives. The aim is to track the implementation of measures aimed at combating Hezbollah’s financing, L'Orient-Le Jour learned from sources close to the matter.According to the U.S. Treasury, Hezbollah is currently receiving nearly $60 million per month — a figure echoed by U.S. Middle East envoy Tom Barrack during an interview with Sky News. If this estimate proves accurate, the U.S....
