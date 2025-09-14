Exclusive: French courts investigate Najib Mikati for corruption and money laundering

Former Prime Minister Najib Mikati has come under scrutiny by French authorities. Sources close to the case revealed to L'Orient-Le Jour that the National Financial Prosecutor's Office in Paris has launched a preliminary investigation based on a complaint filed by anti-corruption organizations.

The complaint was filed in April 2024, accusing Mikati, his brother Taha and several other family members of money laundering, concealment and "organized criminal conspiracy," and was filed by French NGO Sherpa and the Collectif des victimes des pratiques frauduleuses et criminelles au Liban (CVPFL), a group of depositors organized against the illegal withholding of their assets following the 2019 economic crisis.

Mikati, who was caretaker prime minister at the time, defended himself, stating: "The origin of my family fortune is entirely transparent and legitimate," insisting that he has "always acted in strict compliance with the law."

A year later, the two plaintiffs submitted additional information to the prosecutor, going into fuller detail regarding the allegedly fraudulent means by which the Mikati family acquired assets in France and abroad, sometimes with the help of intermediaries, potentially constituting offenses that could warrant prosecution in France.

The evidence presented was ultimately deemed "sufficient to pass the threshold of presumption and justify opening an investigation for extremely serious offenses, particularly in regard to money laundering," said Sherpa lawyer and founder William Bourdon in a brief interview with L’OLJ.

Among the assets cited by the plaintiffs are real estate holdings in France — notably Paris and the Côte d’Azur — as well as in Monaco and Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, under the names of Mikati and relatives; an investment in fashion house Façonnable; two yachts valued at $100 million and $125 million, attributed to Najib and Taha Mikati respectively, and two private jets.

Stakes at Bank Audi

Sources close to the CVPFL detailed several cases with L’OLJ that they say could justify suspicions of illicit enrichment regarding the acquisition of part of this wealth.

Chief among the cases put forward is the Mikati brothers' purchasing of stakes at Bank Audi in 2010: in order to finance their purchase of about 11 percent of the bank's capital (which later grew to 14 percent), the two billionaires received $300 million in loans from the bank itself.

"The commercial code prohibits acquiring more than five percent of a company's capital with loans granted or guaranteed by the company itself," one Lebanese legal expert who has followed the case says.

"The monetary and credit code [MCC] strictly regulates loans to shareholders and prohibits pledging shares bought on credit," another legal source notes, adding that a Banque du Liban (BDL) circular bans banks from granting loans to buy their own shares.

However, that 2010 operation by the Mikati brothers reportedly received special treatment from BDL, which was then led by Riad Salameh. BDL did not consolidate the two brothers' stakes into a single entity, treating them instead as two separate entities — which could have allowed them to circumvent regulatory caps and ratios.

A banking source involved the Mikatis' becoming shareholders claims the process "was carried out in accordance with existing rules and laws," and that BDL "supervised the entire process in accordance with the MCC."

"This is an old case, already thoroughly covered by local media, and it was established there was no suspicion attached to it," the source said.

Before retiring, Mount Lebanon public prosecutor Ghada Aoun had sought to reopen the case and requested legal action in Lebanon against Salameh, and both Najib and Taha Mikati regarding the Bank Audi deal.

Misconduct in public office?

The plaintiffs also brought into question certain events linked to the Mikati family's wealth, petitioning the courts to examine what they say are irregular cases of granted privileges and abuse of office, particularly in light of Najib Mikati's numerous ministerial portfolios and political positions.

In 1994, when Lebanon was under Syrian occupation — Najib and Taha were both known to be close to the Syrian regime, at the time under Hafez al-Assad — two telecom companies, LibanCell and Cellis, in which the Mikati brothers were shareholders, were granted 10-year BOT (build-operate-transfer) contracts, giving the two operators a monopoly on the market.

In 1999, both companies were accused of underreporting their revenue and depriving the treasury of hundreds of millions of dollars. This prompted the government to impose a cumulative fine of $600 million — which the companies disputed.

Following intervention by then president and prime minister, Emile Lahoud and Rafik Hariri, an agreement was reached for these fines to be submitted to international arbitration. The Lebanese government was to pay over $100 million in compensation.

Similar suspicions surround another Mikati company, Investcom, which won in 2001 a lucrative license to operate a wireless network in Syria, just after Bashar al-Assad came to power.

As part of investigations involving other figures, the Liechtenstein courts requested judicial cooperation from Lebanon in June 2022 in a money laundering investigation into Salameh. It cited a January 2016 agreement between a Salameh-owned Swiss company and another linked to Mikati; under this deal, Taha Mikati transferred $14 million in August 2016 to a company registered in Liechtenstein with a Swiss account.

The plaintiffs also point to the use of shell companies, tax havens, and investments in weakly regulated sectors or conflict countries as potential money-laundering mechanisms. Mikati denied any wrongdoing after the 2016 Panama Papers and the Pandora Papers five years later revealed the use of a Panama-based investment entity to acquire property in Monaco.

L’OLJ was unable to contact Mikati, but a close associate denounced the French court's investigation as a campaign against the former prime minister. "It's a smear and disinformation operation," the associate said, threatening legal action in Lebanon and abroad against those behind what he considers a "malicious campaign."

He insisted: "Neither the family nor the family group has ever been convicted of any offense, in Lebanon or elsewhere, which attests to their respect for the law and high ethical standards."

In February 2022, Beirut’s chief investigative judge Charbel Abou Samra ruled to dismiss the so-called "subsidized loans" case involving BDL, in which Ghada Aoun had brought actions against Najib Mikati, his brother Taha, and his son Maher.

The judge found the facts time-barred, a decision contested by several groups including Legal Agenda. In August 2023, the Monaco court also abandoned proceedings for "illicit enrichment" and "money laundering" due to what it said was a lack of sufficient evidence.

“Faced with attempts by system insiders to undermine the process initiated by courageous public officials, this decision brings new hope to the Lebanese people,” said attorney Bourdon.

“It is unquestionably a strong signal," a CVPFL source added, "especially since this is exactly how Riad Salameh's downfall began: first with the PNF complaint in 2021, then the expansion of investigations to the European and international levels, and finally the Interpol red notice."