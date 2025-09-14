COMMENTARY
Lebanon’s refugee returns program can solidify relations with Syria
By Sam Heller, 14 September 2025 16:34
Lebanon’s Syrian refugee returns program, now in its third month, continues to make steady progress. The government of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam developed this program in response to persistent calls in Lebanon for the return of displaced Syrian persons to their home country. Even as the program answered this domestic political demand, though, it was not introduced in a geopolitical vacuum. In fact, Lebanon has rolled out its returns program in a charged context, as Syria transforms politically and Lebanon works to define how it relates to a new, dramatically changed neighbor. The political context Why Ahmad al-Sharaa is offering a hand to Lebanon — and to Hezbollah An official Syrian delegation visited Beirut on Sept. 1, in what is hopefully a step towards more functional bilateral ties. Realistically, though, Lebanon’s...
