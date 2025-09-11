Jounieh port officially reopens after decades of dormancy

Public Works Minister Fayez Rasamny and MP Neemat Frem inaugurated the Jounieh tourist port on Tuesday, after a closure of nearly 30 years.

The rehabilitation initiative, led by MP Neemat Frem in collaboration with the Georges Frem Foundation — an NGO dedicated to the country's socioeconomic development — was launched at the end of June. Located 30 kilometers north of Beirut, in the Kesrouan district, the port was initially designed as a gateway for tourism, but the project never materialized.

"The private sector is forced to stand alongside the state in these difficult times," Frem said at the opening ceremony. "Jounieh port is ready to welcome ships from Cyprus, Turkey, and Lebanon, and will allow us to attract more than 100,000 Cypriot tourists to Lebanon."

Intended to welcome travelers from the new maritime line linking Cyprus and Lebanon, this project should serve as "an economic and tourism catalyst for the region and for the entire country," Frem added, recalling that he had first announced the start of renovation work last July.

The future ferry line between Jounieh and Larnaca is being established in the hope of facilitating travel between the two countries. According to official statistics, about 100,000 people already travel between Lebanon and Cyprus during the summer months alone.

Rasamny also spoke at the ceremony, pointing out that, "before talking about the port of Jounieh, we must first mention the road leading to it. We need to improve the coastal road to reduce pressure on that thoroughfare, increase security, and allow more passengers to use it more easily."

"The road will be safer and smoother," Rasamny promised, after another deadly summer of road accidents along this highway. "We are also working to make Lebanon a more stable destination to attract more tourists."