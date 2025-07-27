Stalled for years, Jounieh Port renovation finally underway

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google BEIRUT — After three decades of closure and multiple failed attempts at revival, work is finally underway to reopen Jounieh Port. Renovations, led by MP Neemat Frem in partnership with the Georges Frem Foundation, began in late June. Located 30 kilometers north of Beirut, the port was originally intended to serve as a gateway for tourism, but the project never fully materialized. Today, it appears closer than ever to reaching that function. The port’s reopening will center on regular ferry services between Jounieh and Larnaca in Cyprus, Frem told L’Orient Today. The initiative is headed by his family firm and manufacturing conglomerate INDEVCO Group.“We’re still in the process of securing a vessel to rent and begin operations,” he said, noting that no official launch date has been confirmed yet.Jounieh Port, July 17, 2025. (Credit:...

BEIRUT — After three decades of closure and multiple failed attempts at revival, work is finally underway to reopen Jounieh Port. Renovations, led by MP Neemat Frem in partnership with the Georges Frem Foundation, began in late June. Located 30 kilometers north of Beirut, the port was originally intended to serve as a gateway for tourism, but the project never fully materialized. Today, it appears closer than ever to reaching that function. The port’s reopening will center on regular ferry services between Jounieh and Larnaca in Cyprus, Frem told L’Orient Today. The initiative is headed by his family firm and manufacturing conglomerate INDEVCO Group.“We’re still in the process of securing a vessel to rent and begin operations,” he said, noting that no official launch date has been confirmed yet.Jounieh Port, July 17, 2025....

