Derian, Geagea denounce Israeli strikes on Qatar

Lebanese political and religious leaders denounced Tuesday's Israeli airstrikes on Doha, Qatar, which targeted Hamas members, hours after Israel proffered a new U.S.-backed truce deal.

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea wrote on X Wednesday that "Qatar has always been a neutral country, making every possible effort whenever a problem arises between two nations. It has never attacked anyone, nor has it entered into conflict with anyone. On the contrary, it has always rushed to provide help when needed."

"In this context, we cannot help but recall and reflect on the generous aid that Qatar has provided to Lebanon, especially over the past two decades. Qatar is, without a doubt, a country of moderation in the region, and it has never severed its relations with any party in the region, even when the surrounding atmosphere has been tense," Geagea added.

Qatar has repeatedly sent aid to Lebanon since the end of the Civil War (1975-1990), in monetary and political support. It has also mediated several political crises over the years.

An aggression 'that threatens security and stability in the region'

For his part, Lebanon's Grand Mufti Abdel-Latif Derian affirmed in a statement on Wednesday, "the solidarity and support of Dar al-Fatwa for the State of Qatar following the Zionist attack on Doha that targeted the Hamas office," condemning "the dangerous aggression that threatens security and stability in the region."

In a statement, he said that "the Zionist enemy does not respect the sovereignty of states and violates international laws without accountability or oversight, which necessitates that the international community and the U.N. Security Council hold the Zionist entity accountable for the brutal crimes it has committed in Qatar, Gaza, Syria and Lebanon."

President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Speaker Nabih Berri denounced the attacks as violations of sovereignty and threats to regional stability, with Aoun stressing that Lebanon, “itself a daily victim” of Israeli aggression, stands firmly with Qatar. Former premiers Saad Hariri and Najib Mikati also condemned the strikes, urging unified Arab and international mobilization to stop Israel’s actions.

The assassination’s targets in Doha survived, Hamas said in a statement, adding that one of the group's leaders, Khalil al-Hayya’s son, the director of his office and three other people accompanying the delegation were killed. The attack also killed a Qatari security service member and injured others, the Qatari Interior Ministry said.

Hamas said it would hold the U.S. responsible for the attack and that the strike “will not change” their truce demands, reiterated as including an immediate end to the war and Israel’s total withdrawal from Gaza.