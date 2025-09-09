Israeli strikes target Hamas negotiating team in Doha

The Israeli military said it targeted senior Hamas leaders on Tuesday, after several explosions were heard in the Qatari capital, where the Palestinian group's political bureau is based. Six consecutive blasts were heard by witnesses who spoke with the media, and smoke was seen rising over Doha's Katara District. A Hamas official confirmed to Al Jazeera that several people were killed, including the son of Hamas leader Khalil Hayyeh and the director of his office, but that the leaders of the Palestinian Islamist movement survived.

The Israeli army, via its Arabic-language spokesperson, shortly after announced that it had targeted Hamas leadership, though it did not directly mention Qatar. Senior Israeli officials, however, told various news outlets that Israel had bombed the Hamas negotiating team in Doha, where cease-fire talks have been held throughout the war.

Israel launched what it called a "precision airstrike" against "the leadership of Hamas,"who it said have led Hamas "for years" and "bear direct responsibility" for the Oct. 7 attack, the army statement reads.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Tuesday praised his country's "wise decision" to strike senior Hamas officials after Qatar said strikes in Doha targeted the homes of leaders of the Palestinian Islamist movement.

Later on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the war in Gaza could end "immediately" if Hamas accepted a truce plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Hamas team bombed while discussing Trump peace proposal

At the time of the attack, Hamas' delegation had been meeting to discuss a brief and confusingly worded five-point truce proposal drawn up by U.S. President Donald Trump and delivered to the group on Sunday as a "final warning," before the Israeli army moves to seize Gaza City.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar told reporters that Israel had accepted the U.S. plan and that the war "can end tomorrow."

One senior Israeli official told Israeli media that Hamas top negotiator, Khalil al-Hayya, and Zaher Jabarin, a senior official who has held various positions, were among those targeted in Doha.

The Doha-based Al Jazeera reported that the site of the attack is close to a residential neighborhood and that security officials are currently working to secure the scene and locate casualties.

A possible green light from Trump

A senior Israeli official told Reuters that Israel had notified the U.S. ahead of its attack on Doha, and, according to Israel's Channel 12 news, also citing a senior Israeli official, Trump gave the green light for assassinations. The White House has not commented on this.

However, Netanyahu's office released its own statement some time later, seemingly hinting at the reports, writing on X: "Today's action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation. Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility."

Longtime Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal — whom Israel tried to assassinate in Jordan in 1997 — was at the meeting targeted by Israel, according to the Channel 12 report.

Netanyahu also said he ordered the attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar on Tuesday, following a deadly shooting the day before in Jerusalem that was claimed by the Palestinian Islamist movement.

Qatar condemns strikes as 'cowardly' attack

Qatar said the "cowardly" Israeli attack is a "flagrant violation to all international law," adding that an investigation is ongoing "on the highest level." Doha has been the site of cease-fire negotiations throughout the entire war and has been the political base for Hamas officials in exile from Palestine.

"All the Lebanese, Palestinians, and Syrians remained calm, but the rest panicked," said Hamza, who is from southern Lebanon and works in Human Resources in a company in Qatar. "We all looked at each other knowingly when we heard the strikes. We've lived through similar stuff in our home countries."

"'If Gaza is unsafe, let the whole world be unsafe,'" Hamza recounted his Palestinian colleague as having told him in a hushed whisper. "'Let them know that Israel has no red lines; the strikes could have easily been against civilians, both Qataris and residents of Qatar.'"

Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy in Qatar on Tuesday urged its citizens in the country to "stay safe" after an Israeli attack that Qatari authorities said targeted a compound housing Hamas officials in Doha.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and de facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, condemned the Israeli attack, denouncing it as a "criminal act" and a "violation of international law" during a call with Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.