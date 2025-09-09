Israel accepts Trump's 100-word Gaza cease-fire proposal

Israel accepted a briefly worded proposal drawn up by U.S. President Donald Trump for an end to the war on Gaza, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said on Tuesday during a press conference in Croatia.

“The war in Gaza can end tomorrow,” Sa’ar was cited by Israeli media as having stated. "President Trump made this very clear two days ago. We have only two simple demands: the return of the hostages and Hamas must disarm.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not commented publicly on the matter.

The approximately 100-word five-point summary — seen by Drop Site News, which published the text in full — was delivered to Hamas by mediators over the weekend. Trump has described his document, titled "The Main Proposal," as a final offer, and Axios has reported that Trump's administration is hoping to secure a truce before Israel launches its large-scale invasion of Gaza City.

“We are ready to accept a deal that would end this war, based on the cabinet decision,” Sa’ar said in Croatia. Israel ordered the nearly one million Palestinians in Gaza City to evacuate on Tuesday morning and has already leveled more than 50 high-rise apartment buildings since Sunday in preparation for operation to seize the city, a plan which received significant push-back both within Israel and internationally.

Trump's plan lays out that within 48 hours of its coming into effect, Hamas and other resistance groups in Gaza would release all Israeli captives, living and deceased and that in return, Israel would free “Palestinian prisoners sentenced to life and detainees from Gaza” in numbers "consistent with previous releases," also within 48 hours.

“A cease-fire will go into effect upon implementation, for a period of 60 days or until negotiations are concluded," the text reads. "President Trump will guarantee that the parties negotiate in good faith until an agreement is reached." During previous rounds of negotiations, Hamas has sought Trump's assurances — including, at one point, a direct handshake between White House envoy Steve Witkoff and a senior Hamas official — that he would ensure Israel upheld its part of a cease-fire deal.

According to Trump, the issues to be negotiated once hostilities cease, include: "the definition of Hamas, the definition of disarmament, the formation of a new government, the withdrawal of Israeli forces upon the formation of the government or upon successful conclusion of negotiations, and amnesty for Hamas members."

Hamas has long said it would relinquish political control in Gaza but not disarm, and talks have stalled over Hamas' insistence that any cease-fire would include the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Strip.

The vague and sometimes confusingly worded outline also stipulates an "open flow of aid into Gaza" upon the truce coming into force, effectively making basic supplies for survival contingent on a Hamas-Israel agreement.

Hamas told Drop Site News that Witkoff had promised the group in May that the Trump administration would compel Israel to lift its total blockade of Gaza if Hamas released the last remaining Israeli-American captive, Edan Alexander. Hamas agreed, but the U.S. did not uphold it's part of the deal.

“Everyone wants the Hostages HOME. Everyone wants this War to end!" Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. "The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well."

“I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting," Trump continued. "This is my last warning, there will not be another one!"

In response to Trump’s unspecified threats, the senior Hamas official told Drop Site, “What can they do more than what they are already doing?” He added, “This is maybe the 10th warning.”