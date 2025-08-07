Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA WAR

Netanyahu says he is ready to go all the way in Gaza, despite pressures

The security cabinet is set to meet this evening to instruct the army to achieve the initial war objectives set by Israel.

L'OLJ / By Dany MOUDALLAL, 07 August 2025 09:54,

Netanyahu says he is ready to go all the way in Gaza, despite pressures

Israeli army soldiers carry out maintenance work near main battle tanks positioned near the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, on Aug. 5, 2025. (Credit: Jack Guez/AFP)

Benjamin Netanyahu appears more determined than ever to go all the way in Gaza, ignoring mounting international and domestic pressures. On Monday, Aug. 4, a senior adviser to the Israeli government told the national press, speaking on condition of anonymity, of a major turning point: the prime minister, he said, made the decision to "conquer the entire Gaza Strip." This announcement came after the failure of the latest cease-fire negotiations, and as Israelis and their American allies say they have abandoned a phased agreement. According to the prime minister's office, the security cabinet will meet Thursday evening to instruct the army to achieve the war's initial objectives: defeat Hamas, free the hostages and ensure that Gaza is no longer a threat to Israel. In a video address broadcast Monday, Netanyahu stated his...
