Last-ditch talks to avert Gaza City offensive

A man inspects the damage at the site of an overnight Israeli strike on a displaced persons' tent in Gaza City, Sept. 7, 2025. (Credit: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters)
Military maneuvers in Gaza City multiplied over the weekend, signaling the imminence of a ground offensive.With the targeting of a building in the heart of Gaza on Friday and a series of evacuation orders from the city since then, Israel is indicating it is prepared to push ahead with its offensive on the Palestinian enclave’s main city.The security establishment continues to view the operation as dangerous, warning it could put at risk the lives of Israeli soldiers and hostages while offering no guarantee of fully destroying Hamas. Against this backdrop, efforts to reach a cease-fire appear to have accelerated in recent days, with Washington returning to the forefront in an attempt to revive U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign pledge to end the war. Need the context? Netanyahu says he is ready to go all the way in Gaza, despite...
