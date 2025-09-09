Israel issues mass evacuation order, flattens dozens of Gaza City buildings | LIVE

First Iran-IAEA meeting in Egypt since war, suspension
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will meet today with United Nations nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi in Egypt, the first such meeting since Tehran suspended cooperation with the agency two months ago, AFP reports.
"During a trip to Cairo, a meeting will be held with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency to conclude negotiations on a new protocol for interaction between Iran and the Agency," Iran's official IRNA news agency reported.
Egypt's foreign ministry confirmed the meeting would take place Tuesday, bringing together Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Araghchi, and Grossi.
Gaza flotilla attacked by drone while docked in Tunisia
The Global Sumud Flotilla for Gaza said that one of its main boats was struck by a drone in Tunisian waters, though all six passengers and crew are safe.
The Portuguese-flagged boat, carrying the flotilla's steering committee, sustained fire damage to its main deck and below-deck storage, the GSF added in a statement.
Video verified by Al Jazeera shows an incendiary device falling on the ship and causing an explosion, but the Tunisian National Guard says no drone was detected near the ship.
The flotilla is an international initiative seeking to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza via civilian boats supported by delegations from 44 countries. An estimated 50 ships are expected to sail toward Gaza after the current stopover in Tunisia.
Jared Kushner joined Witkoff in meeting with Netanyahu adviser
Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, joined White House envoy Steve Witkoff for a meeting yesterday in Miami with Netanyahu's top adviser, Ron Dermer, Axios reports, citing a U.S. official and a source familiar with the encounter.
The meeting was held to discuss the latest U.S. proposal for ending the war and for "day after" plans. According to Axios, the White House is reportedly hoping to reach a deal before Israel launches its massive offensive against Gaza City, whose residents were this morning order by Israel to leave.
Kushner was Trump's top Middle East adviser during his previous term, but is now a prviate citizen and investor. He's been working on a "day-after" plan for Gaza alongside former U.K. PM Tony Blair. In 2024, he advocated for bulldozing Gaza, moving its residents out, and developing "waterfront property," that he said was "very valuable."
Katz says 30 apartment buildings bombed in Gaza City yesterday
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the Israeli air force had flattened 30 high-rise buildings in the Gaza Strip yesterday, amid dozens of other airstrikes he said were carried out "in order to thwart observation and terrorist infrastructure and pave the wave for maneuvering forces."
In a statement posted on X, Katz threatened to "devastate" all of Gaza if Hamas did not disarm and release remaining hostages.
An estimated one million people are in Gaza City, the Strip's largest urban center. Already at least 11 people have been killed across the enclave since the day began, according to Al Jazeera.
The Israeli army says it will act with 'great force' in Gaza City
The Israeli army released an evacuation order for Gaza's largest city, saying it will operate with "great force" as it says it has been doing "throughout the Strip."
The order, published on the army's Arabic-language spokesperson's X account, addresses all residents of Gaza City, telling them to "evacuate immediately via the al-Rashid road."
Despite push-back from within its own government and army, and amid growing opposition internationally, Israel announced it intended to take over all of Gaza, imposing a military occupation, starting its operation with Gaza City, where nearly a million people are thought to be gathered.
Israel strikes car in Jiyyeh, critically injuring one
This morning, an Israeli drone struck a car parked near a mosque in Zarout, located between the towns of Jiyyeh and Barja, in the Chouf district, about 20 kilometers south of Beirut, critically injuring one person.
The car caught fire, according to images provided by L'Orient Today's correspondent in the area, who added that the Israeli drone continues to fly overhead.
Good morning and welcome to today's live coverage of events in the region, notably Israel's ongoing onslaught against Palestinians in Gaza, where the army has ordered all Gaza City residents to flee as it levels dozens of high-rise buildings; relentless settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, where the army killed two teenagers yesterday; and ongoing Israeli attacks against Lebanon, despite an ostensible cease-fire.
