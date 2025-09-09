Israel closes in on Gaza City, orders mass evacuation, and kills 5 in northeast Lebanon: Everything you need to know this Tuesday
Here is what happened yesterday and what to expect today, Tuesday, Sept. 9.
L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 09 September 2025 09:00
Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. You're invited!For the first time in its history, L’Orient‑Le Jour hosts its own festival. International affairs, politics, art, censorship, artificial intelligence… meet our exceptional guests — from former French President François Hollande to current Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam, activists, artists and researchers — to delve into the complexities of our time. Three days of discussions and celebrations open to all, featuring an exceptional concert by Ibrahim Maalouf and the Trumpets of Michel-Ange. Join “Un vent de liberté” on Sept. 12, 13 and 14 at the Beirut Hippodrome. Some key things to watch today:The Global Sumud Flotilla for Gaza, currently docked in Tunisia en route to the enclave, says one of it's main ships was...
Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. You're invited!For the first time in its history, L’Orient‑Le Jour hosts its own festival. International affairs, politics, art, censorship, artificial intelligence… meet our exceptional guests — from former French President François Hollande to current Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam, activists, artists and researchers — to delve into the complexities of our time. Three days of discussions and celebrations open to all, featuring an exceptional concert by Ibrahim Maalouf and the Trumpets of Michel-Ange. Join “Un vent de liberté” on Sept. 12, 13 and 14 at the Beirut Hippodrome. Some key things to watch today:The Global Sumud Flotilla for Gaza, currently docked in Tunisia en route to the enclave, says one of...
On the same topic