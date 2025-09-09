Flotilla for Gaza says boat struck by drone in Tunisian waters

The Global Sumud Flotilla for Gaza said on Tuesday that one of its main boats was struck by a drone in Tunisian waters, though all six passengers and crew are safe.

The Portuguese-flagged boat, carrying the flotilla's steering committee, sustained fire damage to its main deck and below-deck storage, the GSF added in a statement.



Video verified by Al Jazeera shows an incendiary device falling on the ship and causing an explosion, but the Tunisian National Guard says no drone was detected near the ship.

The flotilla is an international initiative seeking to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza via civilian boats supported by delegations from 44 countries. An estimated 50 ships are expected to sail toward Gaza after the current stopover in Tunisia.



Israel has imposed a naval blockade on the coastal enclave since Hamas came to power in Gaza in 2007, saying it aims to stop weapons from reaching the militant group, despite accusations within Israel that Benjamin Netanyahu's government had propped up Hamas in a bid to weaken the Palestinian Authority.



The blockade has remained in place through conflicts including Israel's ongoing military offensive against the Strip, in which it has killed over 64,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health ministry. The blockade has also resulted in a man-made famine in various areas across the besieged enclave.



Israel sealed off Gaza by land in early March, letting in no supplies for three months, claiming that Hamas was diverting aid, despite officials from the U.S. and Gaza firmly denying these claims.

