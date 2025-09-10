Lebanese officials condemn Israeli attack on Doha, voice solidarity with Qatar

BEIRUT — Lebanese leaders on Tuesday condemned Israeli strikes on Doha that targeted Hamas negotiations delegation, voicing solidarity with Qatar and denouncing what they described as an attack on Arab sovereignty.

President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam issued almost simultaneous statements on X, both denouncing the "aggression" and pledging support for the "brotherly state of Qatar." Parliament Speaker Nabih Berry also urged action to “curb Israeli aggression and its terrorism beyond the borders of Palestine.”

"President Aoun condemned the Israeli aggression against Doha," the Lebanese presidency wrote on X, saying the strikes were part of Israel’s "desire to sabotage all efforts aimed at establishing stability and security in regional countries and the safety of their peoples." He added that Lebanon "stands in solidarity with Qatar — its emir, its government and its people — and stands by it to condemn this criminal aggression."

Later in the evening, Aoun contacted Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the Lebanese presidency reported on X. He emphasized that “Lebanon, which is daily a victim of condemnable Israeli aggressions, stands with the State of Qatar and its brotherly people.”

Later in the evening, Aoun contacted Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, stressing that Lebanon, "itself a daily victim of condemnable Israeli aggressions," stands with Doha. He also said that this attack “did not target only the Hamas leaders and civilians in Doha, but also Qatar’s efforts to establish peace and security in the Gaza Strip and end the daily massacres perpetrated by Israel against the Palestinian people.” In this context, he called for a “unified Arab and international mobilization to prevent Israel from continuing to undermine the security and stability of the countries in the region.”

Salam, in his own post on X, called the strikes "a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and a clear breach of international laws and norms." He reaffirmed Lebanon’s "full solidarity" with Qatar and urged the international community "to assume its responsibilities" to end Israeli attacks threatening regional stability.

Berri described the strikes as "a blatant violation not only of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, but also of the sovereignty and security of the entire Arab region." He reiterated his solidarity with Qatar and renewed calls for "serious Arab mobilization" to "curb Israeli aggression and its terrorism beyond the borders of Palestine."

Former prime ministers Saad Hariri and Najib Mikati also condemned the Israeli strikes. In a statement, Mikati said that “the Israeli aggression against an Arab state and the violation of its sovereignty are absolutely unacceptable.” “We express our full solidarity with the State of Qatar and renew our call for collective action to put an end to ongoing Israeli aggressions,” he added.

Hariri described the Israeli attack on X as a "flagrant violation of international law and an attack on the security of all Arab countries." He called on the international community to "act immediately and with one voice to end Israeli violations and threats to regional security."

On Tuesday afternoon, an Israeli strike in Qatar's capital, Doha, killed 6 people, including five Hamas members and a Qatari security forces officer.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had earlier stated that the strike targeting Hamas officials in Qatar was an operation carried out by the Israeli state "independently."

"Today’s action against the top Hamas terrorist leaders was a completely independent operation carried out by Israel. Israel initiated it, Israel carried it out, and Israel takes full responsibility for it," said Netanyahu in a statement from his office.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel acted "independently" in the strike, following Israeli media reports that the U.S. had 'greenlit' the attack.

"Today’s action against the main terrorist leaders of Hamas was a completely independent operation conducted by Israel. Israel initiated it, Israel carried it out, and Israel assumes full responsibility for it," his office said in a statement.

For its part, the White House denied being part of the 'decision' to attack, but it confirmed being informed shortly before and said it directed U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff to warn Qatar. But Qatar contradicted this account, adding that a phone call from a U.S. official came when blasts were already being heard in Doha.