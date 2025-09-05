There has been a lot to feel positive about this summer as the calendar has been brimming with cultural happenings, long-awaited reunions and a welcome turning of the page on last summer’s tensions. Usually, I would be reluctant to accept the arrival of September, but this year I have decided to carry this upbeat momentum with me into the new month while also trying to embrace transition, new beginnings and humming along to Earth, Wind and Fire.

Plus, September in Lebanon does not have to spell the end to sun, sea and being outdoors. I am pleased to report that the festivals, exhibitions and culinary gems are still just as plentiful as they were last week.

Take a look:

It has been a year since the death of Elias Khoury. His legendary oeuvre has been widely studied and adapted into various media but this week, Jim Quilty and his judicious eye take us into Zico House where the Ayloul festival is depicting his literature in the form of a dream-like audio-visual art installation.

In “a country so tied to culture and education” but also one that has seen so much destruction, UNESCO chief Audrey Azouly makes the case for focusing on rebuilding these two crucial pillars of society. And with that in mind, she unveils exciting new plans for restoration projects in the country.

Rayanne Tawil’s takes us on another of her enticing food tours , this time through Zgharta and Ehden, showing us all the tucked-away spots that locals swear by. The indulgent trail includes borderline sacred sahlab, unmissable kebbeh with a view and “an essential spot” for Asian fusion food.

It’s your last chance to catch the Samir Kassir Foundation’s “Twenty Years for Freedom” exhibition, which tells two decades of Lebanese history through the images of eight renowned photographers. Crucial moments, some terrifying, some hopeful, are all on display; demonstrations, political assassinations and rebuilding after war. “Facing them feels like watching, almost documentary style, one’s own life.”

As ever, Marguerita Sejaan has some inspiration for your weekend agenda. Whether you're in Lebanon, Saudi or the UAE, this week's picks are enough to coax you off the sofa and into the September air.

Finally, a small but heartwarming piece of news. “Arzeh,” the female Mediterranean monk seal and a symbol of the coastal village of Amchit in Lebanon’s Jbeil district, has given birth to a pup . No pups have been born in the country for years, making this a rare and hopeful event for this endangered species.