PHOTOGRAPHY

Twenty years of struggles, twenty years of wounds: Lebanon through the lens

Initiated by the Samir Kassir Foundation, this exhibition gathers eight renowned photographers, turning their work into political testimony and a weapon against oblivion.

By Rana Najjar, 01 September 2025 15:21

A photo by Marwan Tahtah taken during the protests in Beirut in 2019. (Credit: Mohammad Yassine exhibition.)

At Art on 56th gallery in Gemmayzeh, the Samir Kassir Foundation (SKeyes) marks two decades of struggle with "Twenty years for freedom," an exhibition running until Sept. 6 that confronts visitors with Lebanon’s raw realities, its fight for truth, and the enduring political and human causes etched into both institutions and collective memory.This dense display retraces the journey of a country and people fighting to build a homeland, through the eyes of eight photographers from different generations, schools, and cultures: Jamal Saidi, our colleague at L’Orient Today and L'Orient-le Jour, Mohammad Yassine, Rabih Yassine, Marwan Tahtah, Hussein Baydoun, Tamara Saadeh, Hassan Shaaban, and Carmen Yahchouchi.Decisive and unforgettable momentsThe images on display capture crucial moments — often terrifying, sometimes full of...
