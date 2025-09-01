Twenty years of struggles, twenty years of wounds: Lebanon through the lens

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google At Art on 56th gallery in Gemmayzeh, the Samir Kassir Foundation (SKeyes) marks two decades of struggle with "Twenty years for freedom," an exhibition running until Sept. 6 that confronts visitors with Lebanon’s raw realities, its fight for truth, and the enduring political and human causes etched into both institutions and collective memory.This dense display retraces the journey of a country and people fighting to build a homeland, through the eyes of eight photographers from different generations, schools, and cultures: Jamal Saidi, our colleague at L’Orient Today and L'Orient-le Jour, Mohammad Yassine, Rabih Yassine, Marwan Tahtah, Hussein Baydoun, Tamara Saadeh, Hassan Shaaban, and Carmen Yahchouchi.Decisive and unforgettable momentsThe images on display capture crucial moments — often terrifying, sometimes full of...

