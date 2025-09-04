Happy September, a month that this year carries with it two dramatic lunar eclipses. While it might sound overwhelming, it's just an obnoxious way to say that every habit you welcome into your life this month was meant to find you, and every habit you let go of was never yours. This week, we get into the habit of visiting public green spaces, supporting emerging filmmakers and choosing to leave your room and do something fun.

This weekend, Batroun is hosting its ninth annual Mediterranean Film Festival, from Thursday to Sunday. If you're a film buff (or just enjoy having a cocktail with friends under the stars), this year's curation of European and Lebanese short films will introduce you to rising filmmaking stars you'll want to keep an eye on.

From Friday to Sunday, Horsh Beirut, the capital's largest green space, will transform into a small village — one where you head to support your local craft and food markets, book bazaars and exhibitions, all set up across the stage from socioeconomic panel talks and circus performances.

If you feel like dressing up for the night, Dubai Opera House in the city's downtown has a show for every taste and occasion. Indulge in a night where you let yourself get carried away in Beethoven’s storytelling, Swan Lake's heartbreak or (because we never forget where we came from) Lebanese popstar Najwa Karam's crazy energy.

This month, Ithra, known as the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture in Dhahran, is hosting its annual September festival as our diaspora find themselves in the Gulf, complaining that they have nothing fun to do anymore. Instead of video calling your parents all alone in your room, try one of their virtual reality experiences, take a course on Islamic geometric patterns or paper making, customize your own tote bag or just walk around their rich museum. But call your mom back when you get home.

For more information, click here.

